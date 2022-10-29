ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 3

John Balazek
3d ago

Every Democrat Voter is personally responsible. Your Democrat Legislators shot down any bill that would penalize Violent Criminals because they weren't sending any more of these Rabid Animals to prison!!! You Voted to live like that.

Reply
5
John Balazek
3d ago

He's stuck paying restitution for his son who he tried to leave in jail where he belongs!!!

Reply
5
Louise Fitzgerald
1d ago

Where were you this whole child’s life that he has turned into a car thief. You should be financially responsible. Who do you think should be? The rest of us? I don’t think so.😡

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Off-Duty Pentagon Cop Caught Dealing Cocaine, Police Say

A 33-year-old Pentagon cop has been moonlighting as a cocaine dealer, according to Virginia authorities. Eric Welch, a police officer with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, is facing drug charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed, the County of Arlington said in a press release on Monday. Investigators began probing Welch after receiving a tip, and detectives then “obtained evidence confirming involvement in narcotics distribution,” the release states, adding, “He was taken into custody on the afternoon of October 28 in the 1300 block of S. Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution.” Police seized a gun from Welch, who was off duty when he was arrested, and recovered additional firearms and drugs in a search of Welch’s home. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County lockup.Read it at County of Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Driver hospitalized in Loudoun County wrong-way crash

ROUND HILL, Va. — A driver is in the hospital after he drove the wrong way on Harry Byrd Highway in Loudoun County, causing a three-vehicle crash. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Stoneleigh Drive in Round Hill, Virginia, for a report of a wrong-way collision. When officers arrived two cars and a pick-up truck involved in the crash.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy