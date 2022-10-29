ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 25 South Carolina football loses 23-10 to Missouri, snapping four-game win streak

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA — No. 25 South Carolina football got a brutal reality check after four straight wins, losing 23-10 to Missouri in its homecoming game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) have now lost four straight matchups against the Tigers (4-4, 2-3), and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is undefeated against South Carolina since taking over the program in 2019.

After trailing 17-0 for most of the first half, the Gamecocks closed the gap to seven points in the third quarter but never got within a touchdown of the Tigers from wire to wire.

Offense starts slow — again

South Carolina's offense failed to score in the first quarter, and all of the same issues from the first half against Texas A&M continued. The team had 37 rushing yards and 104 total offensive yards at halftime to Missouri's 101 rushing yards and 254 total.

The difference this time was that things hardly improved in the second half. A touchdown at the end of the second quarter gave the Gamecocks hope coming out of halftime, but they were ultimately unable to add more than a field goal. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had another game under 200 yards, passing 19-for-29 for 154 yards, and the team finished with just 32 rushing yards.

The offense also looked disorganized, taking a delay of game after Missouri's first scoring drive and using an unnecessary timeout in the third quarter because of apparent miscommunications in play-calling.

Secondary struggles against Mizzou receivers

Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett showcased why he is the Tigers' breakout star against the Gamecocks. The sophomore finished with 148 yards on 10 catches, including a 57-yard reception that led to Missouri first touchdown on a 96-yard drive. Tigers receivers combined to average 13.8 yards per catch.

Quarterback Brady Cook had on of his best passing performances of the season, going 17-for-26 for 224 yards. It was a bad day overall for the Gamecocks' defense, which also gave up 143 rushing yards and allowed Mizzou to score on five of 11 drives.

Gamecocks can't rely on Beamer Ball

South Carolina beat both Kentucky and Texas A&M largely thanks to defensive turnovers and special teams, but it showed against Missouri how dependent the team was on those plays to score points. With no blocked kicks or major returns to provide favorable field position, the Gamecocks had to punt on six of 11 drives and only got into the red zone once.

The defense also failed to force a turnover, and though the Gamecocks only had one lost fumble, they remain the worst team in the SEC in giveaways. Missouri was allowing more than two turnovers per game entering the matchup against South Carolina.

