Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop Leads To Recovery Of Magic Mushrooms, Illegal Handguns In Westminster: Sheriff

What started as a routine traffic stop in Southern Maryland led to drug and weapon charges for two men in Carroll County, the sheriff’s office announced. Baltimore resident Aaron Michael Brown, 25, and Scott Devon Rush, Jr. 22, of Salisbury, are both facing charges following an early morning investigation during a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 140 and Ralph Street in Westminster.
wfmd.com

Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation

Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Stabbing reported in Hillendale

PARKVILLE, MD—Police responded to a stabbing in the Hillendale area on Monday morning. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on October 31 in the 8200-block of Oakleigh Road (21234). The victim has been transported to Bayview Trauma Center. There has been no update on their condition. Police...
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department to the Unit Block of North Gilmore Street in Western Baltimore at approximately 1:14 am. Police discovered the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
Daily Voice

CBD Fiend On The Loose After Stealing Dozens Of Cartridges From Maryland Tobacco Store

Police are investigating an armed robbery after a thief stole dozens of CBD cartridges from a tobacco store in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the A to Z Tobacco store at 336 Hospital Drive around 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 and brought 70 CBD cartridges to the cashier before lifting his shirt to brandish a handgun, according to Anne Arundel County police.
CBS Baltimore

Security guard suspected of shooting man at South Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.Officers stood guard by the yellow crime scene tape that surrounded a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians filtered in and out of the convenience store. Baltimore City Police confirmed to WJZ that a security guard was the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting, police saidAnyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield

Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
