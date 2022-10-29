Read full article on original website
Paris Masters: Carreno Busta moves into second round
No 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Carreno Busta, ranked No 14, will face the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next.
Back to business: Medvedev dedicates Vienna trophy to his wife after comeback win over Shapovalov
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won the Vienna Open trophy by defeating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday. And he dedicated the win to his wife Dasha, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child – a little girl. “I...
Paris Masters: Draper reaches second round, defeating French current No1 Rinderknech
Jack Draper moved into the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and current French best ranked player (42nd), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Draper, ranked No 45, will face American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, next. The perfect Paris debut...
Shapovalov edges Francisco Cerundolo in three to reach second round at Paris Masters
Canadian Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 16, will play No 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. ¯_(ツ)_/¯. Fresh off a final in Vienna,...
Paris Masters: Paul sets up Nadal clash
American Tommy Paul won against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 31, will face second seed Rafael Nadal next. Nadal's opening round opponent in Paris: @TommyPaul1 🇺🇸. The American sees off Bautista...
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
New Roger Federer book explores impact he had on people in all walks of life
There have been many books written about Roger Federer, so finding a new angle on one of the world’s greatest ever players is far from easy. But in a new book, published today, October 31, 2022, authors Simon Cambers (who writes for Tennis Majors) and Simon Graf try to tell his story in a different way, looking at the impact he has made on people in all walks of life.
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
Rolex Paris Masters: Evans into second round, Tsitsipas next
Daniel Evans edged out American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. This is the first time in two match-ups that Evans defeat Nakashima. Evans, ranked No 27, will face No 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas next. Paris Masters...
Paris Masters: De Minaur wins to set up second round meeting with Medvedev
Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by edging out American Sebastian Korda in three sets at the Accor Arena on Monday night. De Minuar needed two hours and 42 minutes to beat Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the day.
Holger Rune saves three match points to edge Wawrinka in Paris thriller
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Rune had to show his steel to earn the victory, the Dane saved two match points while serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set, and he saved another at 5-6, ad-out in the third set before playing a perfect tiebreak to close out his victory in two hours and 30 minutes.
Paris Masters: Moutet through to second round, Norrie next
French qualifier Corentin Moutet advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Croat Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Moutet, ranked No 64, will play No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next. Magnifique Moutet 🇫🇷. Frenchman @moutet99 rallies to take out Cincy...
Paris Masters: Lucky loser Fognini reaches second round
Italian lucky loser Fabio Fognini won against French qualifier Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Fognini, ranked No 59, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
Paris Masters: Simon advances to second round, defeating Murray in final tournament of his career
Much to the delight of the Parisian crowd, French wildcard Gilles Simon moved into the second round of the Paris Masters by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at the Accor Arena on Monday evening. Murray, ranked No 48, led 6-4, 5-3, 15-0 on his serve but Simon did not...
Qualifier Huesler shocks Sinner, through to Paris second round
Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler won against Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Huesler, ranked No 61, will play Russian Karen Khachanov next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan...
Paris Masters: Norrie beats Kecmanovic to reach second round
No 12 seed Cameron Norrie won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Norrie, ranked No 13, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and Croat Borna Coric next. Paris Masters 1000,...
Musetti edges Cilic, advances to Paris second round against Basilashvili
Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by beating Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will play Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs....
Former champ Khachanov sets Djokovic clash at Paris Masters
Russian Karen Khachanov advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, next in a rematch of the 2018 final. 2018...
Wildcard Gasquet to face Ruud in Paris second round
French wildcard Richard Gasquet moved into the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Slovak Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-1 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Gasquet, ranked No 76, will play No 3 seed Casper Ruud next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul.
