ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Names released for two teens shot and killed in Natl. City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot three days before Halloween after a seasonal party in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

59-year-old man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park

MISSION BAY (CNS) – A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non- life-threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Police Pursuit Collision on Alvarado Road Injures Man and Woman [La Mesa, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Car Crash near Parkway Drive. LA MESA, CA (October 31, 2022) – Late Monday night, two victims were injured in a police pursuit collision on Alvarado Road. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road near Parkway Drive on October 24th. Investigators say police attempted to pull over a vehicle because its tail light was out. However, the driver failed to stop and the pursuit ensued. The driver began speeding away from the police and ended up crashing into a wall and rolling over. Upon impact, both occupants were ejected from the vehicle onto the road. First responders found the man in the middle of the road while the woman was trapped underneath the flipped vehicle. At this time, an active investigation to determine further information about the pursuit collision on Alvarado Road is still currently underway. It is a law enforcement officer’s duty to conduct traffic stops to serve and protect the community. Remember to remain calm when an officer is attempting to pull you over. Find the nearest and safest area to pull over and then park your car. Stay in the vehicle until the officer gives you further instructions.
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy