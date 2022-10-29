Two Hospitalized after Car Crash near Parkway Drive. LA MESA, CA (October 31, 2022) – Late Monday night, two victims were injured in a police pursuit collision on Alvarado Road. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road near Parkway Drive on October 24th. Investigators say police attempted to pull over a vehicle because its tail light was out. However, the driver failed to stop and the pursuit ensued. The driver began speeding away from the police and ended up crashing into a wall and rolling over. Upon impact, both occupants were ejected from the vehicle onto the road. First responders found the man in the middle of the road while the woman was trapped underneath the flipped vehicle. At this time, an active investigation to determine further information about the pursuit collision on Alvarado Road is still currently underway. It is a law enforcement officer’s duty to conduct traffic stops to serve and protect the community. Remember to remain calm when an officer is attempting to pull you over. Find the nearest and safest area to pull over and then park your car. Stay in the vehicle until the officer gives you further instructions.

LA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO