Teen Girl, Boy Fatally Shot Near House Party in National City ID’d
Authorities Tuesday released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Candles, balloons and cards mark the location where a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot to death Friday night during a Halloween party.
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot three days before Halloween after a seasonal party in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.
‘What Are The Odds?': Bonita Mother Mourns Second Daughter Lost to Gun Violence in 2 Years
The mother of a 16-year-old shot and killed in National City is asking for help finding her daughter’s killer. As unbelievable as it may seem, this is the second daughter she has lost to gun violence in a little over two years. “What are the odds?” said Diana Del...
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
59-year-old man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park
MISSION BAY (CNS) – A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non- life-threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay...
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
A San Diego couple who died in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach has been identified.
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
Police Pursuit Collision on Alvarado Road Injures Man and Woman [La Mesa, CA]
Two Hospitalized after Car Crash near Parkway Drive. LA MESA, CA (October 31, 2022) – Late Monday night, two victims were injured in a police pursuit collision on Alvarado Road. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road near Parkway Drive on October 24th. Investigators say police attempted to pull over a vehicle because its tail light was out. However, the driver failed to stop and the pursuit ensued. The driver began speeding away from the police and ended up crashing into a wall and rolling over. Upon impact, both occupants were ejected from the vehicle onto the road. First responders found the man in the middle of the road while the woman was trapped underneath the flipped vehicle. At this time, an active investigation to determine further information about the pursuit collision on Alvarado Road is still currently underway. It is a law enforcement officer’s duty to conduct traffic stops to serve and protect the community. Remember to remain calm when an officer is attempting to pull you over. Find the nearest and safest area to pull over and then park your car. Stay in the vehicle until the officer gives you further instructions.
National City Police continue to investigate after two teens were gunned down late Saturday night on 17th Street.
Three plead guilty in plot to kidnap, kill business associate in Mexico
According to the prosecution's brief for an upcoming trial in the case, the source was offered $2,000 for the job and received a $1,000 down payment.
Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car
A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.
15-year-old suspected of stabbing two other teens in Encinitas
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday around 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Crest Drive in Encinitas, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
National City Police are investigating a double homicide involving of a 16-year-old female and a 18-year-old male Friday evening, according to a press release. Police said they do not have anyone in custody as of Saturday evening.
Community advocate speaks on recent violent incidents involving young people
A San Diego community advocate talks to ABC 10News about recent incidents around the county involving young people.
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
