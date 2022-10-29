ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs released former 1st-rounder Josh Primo over allegations he exposed himself to women multiple times, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROrfy_0ireyj1300

Plenty of questions were raised when the San Antonio Spurs waived last year's 12th overall pick Joshua Primo out of the blue on Friday. An answer arrived one day later.

Primo was released over multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, according to ESPN.

The report is light on details of the allegations against Primo, merely noting the sudden decision to cut him loose reflected the severity of the issues with the 19-year-old wing. Primo is currently on waivers and will hit free agency on Monday unless a team claims him and $4.1 million salary for this season plus $4.3 million for 2023-2024.

Through 54 career games, Primo — who is still younger than many of this season's NBA rookies — has averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.6 minutes per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Many NBA teams are reportedly still interested in his potential, but are looking for more information as they consider claiming him on waivers.

Joshua Primo cited 'previous trauma' and mental health after Spurs waiving

Before Saturday's report, most NBA observers were either confused by the Spurs' decision to waive Primo or assumed there was more to the story, which has turned out to be true.

It was a stunning move given that the Spurs had drafted him 12th overall out of Alabama 15 months earlier and had picked up his option for next season earlier this month. Spurs CEO R.C. Buford hinted at issues surrounding Primo in a brief statement:

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Primo released his own statement hours later announcing he was seeking mental health treatment to address past traumas and requested privacy at the moment:

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Even with the revelation from ESPN, the lack of details likely means Primo's future remains hazy for the foreseeable future, unless more details come to light.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

ESPN hires WNBA champion head coach Becky Hammon as NBA studio analyst

Becky Hammon is a busy woman. Fresh off of leading the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her rookie season as head coach, Hammon has a new job. Starting in December, she'll join ESPN as a studio analyst. Hammon will contribute to ESPN's catalog of studio shows including "SportsCenter," "Get Up," "First Take" and "NBA Today," the network announced on Wednesday. Her focus will be on the NBA.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After Auburn ousted Bryan Harsin in another multimillion dollar mistake, who will be able to clean up the mess?

On December 13, 2020, Auburn fired its head football coach, Gus Malzahn. Per terms of the contract, Malzahn was owed $21.45 million. Half of that — or $10.275 million — was paid within 30 days of termination. The rest is being paid annually in $2.68 million installments even though Malzahn quickly accepted a new head coaching job at UCF, which will pay him $11.5 million over five years.
AUBURN, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy