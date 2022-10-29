ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upr.org

Missing child found in Milford

A three-year-old boy has been found in Beaver County after being reported missing Friday night. The boy survived temperatures as low as 23 degrees for over 15 hours in the desert outside Milford, Utah. Volunteers found him in good condition the following day after an all-night search effort that included...
MILFORD, UT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mother searching for missing daughter in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother says she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in more than three weeks."I feel like I can't protect my child, and it's the worst feeling in the world," said Ronda Duke. "I just want her home. I just want to know she's safe."It's been nearly a month since Duke has seen or talked to her 24-year-old daughter, Ri'Kiah Griffie."I'm calling her phone and not getting no response," Duke said. "And a few days after that, it started going straight to voicemail. That's when I really started to get worried."On Oct. 7, Duke says...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
KSLTV

Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
PROVO, UT
105.5 The Fan

Utah Woman Attacked After Facebook Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong

When one finds oneself looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, options can be limited. Do you go to the big box store and buy some wrinkled mess in a plastic bag? Do you roll the dice at Goodwill and hope to find something passable? Or do you turn to the dark side of the internet and risk using...Facebook Marketplace?
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection

SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
SANDY, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

US 89 Interchange Opens at Antelope Drive

LAYTON, Utah — State and local leaders, along with UDOT moved plastic barriers and opened up a new interchange along US 89 Tuesday, marking the expansion of the highway’s largest milestone to date. “You can get off here at Antelope now and go straight out to Antelope island....
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy