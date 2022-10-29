Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
upr.org
Missing child found in Milford
A three-year-old boy has been found in Beaver County after being reported missing Friday night. The boy survived temperatures as low as 23 degrees for over 15 hours in the desert outside Milford, Utah. Volunteers found him in good condition the following day after an all-night search effort that included...
KSLTV
Sweet treats at Fillings & Emulsions with Casey Scott
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Casey Scott was trying to satisfy your sweet tooth on Tuesday, checking out Fillings & Emulsions Bakery in West Valley City. They also have locations in Provo and Salt Lake City.
'I'm so glad to be alive' — Canton police officers save woman's life
A Stark County woman has immense gratitude for the quick actions taken by two Canton police officers when she suffered a medical emergency earlier this month.
Volunteer who found missing 3-year-old in Beaver County shares story
This weekend, a 3-year-old boy went missing in the West Desert in central Utah and was eventually found Saturday morning by a local resident who volunteered his time to help with the search.
Mother searching for missing daughter in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother says she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in more than three weeks."I feel like I can't protect my child, and it's the worst feeling in the world," said Ronda Duke. "I just want her home. I just want to know she's safe."It's been nearly a month since Duke has seen or talked to her 24-year-old daughter, Ri'Kiah Griffie."I'm calling her phone and not getting no response," Duke said. "And a few days after that, it started going straight to voicemail. That's when I really started to get worried."On Oct. 7, Duke says...
KSLTV
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
Family of Utah boy hit by car while trick-or-treating begs drivers to be careful
It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s 9-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
Utah Woman Attacked After Facebook Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong
When one finds oneself looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, options can be limited. Do you go to the big box store and buy some wrinkled mess in a plastic bag? Do you roll the dice at Goodwill and hope to find something passable? Or do you turn to the dark side of the internet and risk using...Facebook Marketplace?
KSLTV
One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection
SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
KSLTV
Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
subletteexaminer.com
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
KSLTV
US 89 Interchange Opens at Antelope Drive
LAYTON, Utah — State and local leaders, along with UDOT moved plastic barriers and opened up a new interchange along US 89 Tuesday, marking the expansion of the highway’s largest milestone to date. “You can get off here at Antelope now and go straight out to Antelope island....
KSLTV
Vote Watch: Thousands of Utah ballots delayed due to printer issues
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Cedar City resident Michael Clark was still waiting for his ballot to arrive in his mailbox. “They were supposedly mailed on the 18th of October,” Clark said, “so I’ve been looking in the mail.”. When he tracked his ballot, it showed the...
Comments / 5