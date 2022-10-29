ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jalin Hyatt breaks Tennessee football record for touchdown catches

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown catches with plenty of season to spare.

Hyatt caught a 55-yard TD pass from Hendon Hooker on the opening drive in the No. 3 Vols' game against No. 17 Kentucky Saturday. Then he caught a 31-yard TD pass with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

It was Hyatt's 13th and 14th TD receptions, breaking the UT single-season record set by Marcus Nash in 1997. Last season, Cedric Tillman had 12 TD catches.

Hyatt has plenty of time to break the record and add to it. The Vols will play Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to finish the regular season and then the postseason.

Hyatt has caught multiple TD passes in four straight games. He had two TDs against LSU, five against Alabama and two against UT Martin. His five scores in the Vols' 52-49 win over Alabama tied the SEC record.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jalin Hyatt breaks Tennessee football record for touchdown catches

