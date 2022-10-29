Read full article on original website
Madera Tribune
Pom Fest hitting Madera on Saturday
Maria and Carolina Gomez buy pomegranates during the 2021 Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival hosted by the Madera Chamber of Commerce at the Madera District Fair. This year's event is on Saturday. The Madera Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival on Saturday...
Clovis man uses Halloween decorations to bring attention to mental health
This year, Michael Gallego is handing out more than candy. He's also providing literature from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Madera Tribune
1947: Madera’s Old Timers parade
Ten thousand people packed both sides of Yosemite Avenue for Madera’s 1947 Old Timers Parade. Every community has something that makes it unique. Some towns boast of a particular industry; others point to some nearby natural attraction, while in many cases an annual event will help to provide identity for a city. As an example of this latter category, one could cite the Chowchilla Stampede, Coarsegold Rodeo, and Oakhurst’s “Peddler’s Fair.” For Maderans it has been the Old Timers Parade.
Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids
A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school. The group Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women, is hosting its first-ever shoe drive
Why 200 vacancies at Clovis Unified spells a ‘terrifying proposition’
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Instructional assistants play a critical role in the education of students that require extra support and services to be successful in school – and Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has over 200 vacancies. It is a huge concern for the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) which says not having these instructional […]
3 babies laid to rest thanks to local non-profit
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three babies whose lives were cut tragically short, are now in their final resting place thanks to a local non-profit. The Garden of Innocence Project makes sure abandoned and identified children who pass away receive a loving goodbye. Because of their generous efforts, three baby boys were laid to rest Saturday at […]
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fred Ruiz made millions off frozen Mexican food. Why he donated $15 million to UC Merced
In 1964 when he was helping to launch a frozen Mexican food company in Tulare, Fred Ruiz remembers his father, Louis, rummaging through scrap yards looking for anything that he could use in building the machines to make the product. His father would look for gas burners, stoves and other...
Fresno non-profit celebrates 15 years of service and prepares for new chapter
The Education Leadership Foundation or ELF in Fresno is celebrating 15 years of offering support services to people in the Central Valley.
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
thecampusjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?
After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
GV Wire
Local College Parking Fees May Underwrite Free Bus Rides for Students, Staff
Students and staff at State Center Community College District campuses have had a break on parking fees for a couple of years, but that may now be coming to an end. The district is talking about reinstituting campus parking fees starting in the fall of 2023. According to a consent...
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
fresyes.com
What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?
But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
KMJ
Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
California Man Dressed in Fireball Costume Arrested For Drunken Disorderly Conduct
A Halloween partier and purveyor of the spicy deliciousness that is Fireball was arrested over the weekend on charges of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges, according to California jail records. 31-year-old Dominic Salazar was booked into the Madera County Jail at 3:20am Sunday morning on an...
Hanford Sentinel
Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families
When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
