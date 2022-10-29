ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madera Tribune

Pom Fest hitting Madera on Saturday

Maria and Carolina Gomez buy pomegranates during the 2021 Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival hosted by the Madera Chamber of Commerce at the Madera District Fair. This year's event is on Saturday. The Madera Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival on Saturday...
MADERA, CA
Madera Tribune

1947: Madera’s Old Timers parade

Ten thousand people packed both sides of Yosemite Avenue for Madera’s 1947 Old Timers Parade. Every community has something that makes it unique. Some towns boast of a particular industry; others point to some nearby natural attraction, while in many cases an annual event will help to provide identity for a city. As an example of this latter category, one could cite the Chowchilla Stampede, Coarsegold Rodeo, and Oakhurst’s “Peddler’s Fair.” For Maderans it has been the Old Timers Parade.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 babies laid to rest thanks to local non-profit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three babies whose lives were cut tragically short, are now in their final resting place thanks to a local non-profit. The Garden of Innocence Project makes sure abandoned and identified children who pass away receive a loving goodbye. Because of their generous efforts, three baby boys were laid to rest Saturday at […]
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?

After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
KINGS COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?

But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families

When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy