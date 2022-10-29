ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Storms knock out power to over 5,000 MLGW customers

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dospv_0irexwHT00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphians found themselves in the dark on Saturday after showers knocked out power to parts of the city.

Below is an embedded map of the outages. As of 8 a.m., there are over 5,300 customers affected.

WREG will update these maps as more information becomes available.

Check the latest forecasts from WREG Weather

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week.  For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Storm to bring rain across area early Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain. Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m. By the time it moves out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. According to police, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed in the Grahamwood neighborhood early Thursday. It happened at Summer Avenue near High Point Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis police had lanes in the area blocked for several hours but are now back open. This is the fourth […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More troopers on TN roads to crackdown on speeding

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for speeders. You have probably noticed more state troopers out on the roads, and they won’t go away anytime soon. Lieutenant Ashley McCarver said she sees drivers speeding on the interstate every day. “You can not get on the interstate for more than three-four miles […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting reported at apartment complex near airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting near the airport area. Shots were fired at an apartment complex on Hillview Drive. A man who lives in the complex told WREG that two men were shot but police have not confirmed that information. The resident, Jacob Wilder, says he saw four men get out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was critically injured in a shooting at a store in Highland Heights Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue at 5:45 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gray sedan. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multi-car crash causes major delays on I-240

UPDATE: All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Morning commuters can expect major delays Thursday morning due to a crash on I-240 near Getwell. Police say one person was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. Another victim was taken in non-critical condition. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman, child injured in crash after carjacking suspects flee police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child were injured in a crash that happened when carjacking suspects attempted to flee police. Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis. According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue were trying to stop a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child critical after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Wednesday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting inside the Harold E. Ford Sr. Villas on Deerskin Drive near Buffalo Road just after 7 p.m. According to a police report, a young boy was shot in the face and shoulder. Despite his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy