Storms knock out power to over 5,000 MLGW customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphians found themselves in the dark on Saturday after showers knocked out power to parts of the city.
Below is an embedded map of the outages. As of 8 a.m., there are over 5,300 customers affected.
WREG will update these maps as more information becomes available.Check the latest forecasts from WREG Weather Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0