ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe he’s anti-Semitic amid criticism: ‘Not justified’

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THEQF_0irexskZ00 brooklyn nets Kyrie Irving raises eyebrows with tweet to movie filled with anti-Semitic disinformation

Kyrie Irving disagrees with the implication he is anti-Semitic.

After the Nets star on Thursday tweeted a link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a 2018 film that is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation, he began to receive blowback from his employers on Friday. A Rolling Stone story cited the film’s statements, including claims that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucife.” The report called the film “venomously anti-Semitic.”

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

During Saturday’s Nets-Pacers game, YES analyst Richard Jefferson called out Irving for tweeting the link to the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAL3p_0irexskZ00
Kyrie Irving pushed back on suggestions he’s anti-Semitic or shared an anti-Semitic message.
NBAE via Getty Images

“It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he’s not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up,” Jefferson said. “The tweet is still up there.”

Irving’s tweet’s followed statements from both the Nets and team owner Joe Tsai denouncing Irving’s original tweet. The Nets have not punished Irving yet, however, and are instead looking to first speak with the point guard about his message.

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.

Hélà🤞🏾♾

— Hélà (@KyrieIrving) October 29, 2022

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” a team spokesman told The Post on Friday. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL [Anti-Defamation League], who have been supportive during this time.”

Later Friday, Tsai tweeted : “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

The film is based on a book written in 2015 by Ronald Dalton, who also wrote and directed the movie. In a description on the Amazon Video website, through the link Irving tweeted, the movie is asserted to uncover “what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research.”

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

— Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

The film resembles ideology of the Black Hebrew Israelites, claiming to show the “true identity of the Children of Israel.”

The Nets lost 129-125 to the Mavericks in overtime Thursday night — just hours after Irving tweeted the link to the film. Irving was set to play Saturday night in a clash against the Pacers.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate

Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
Yardbarker

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."

There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy