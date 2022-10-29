Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on a drug charge after a traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 8 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the C-District conducted a traffic stop in the area of Salvo.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Colington man charged with assault by strangulation
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Colington man on assault by strangulation charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 18, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m., DCSO A-District was dispatched to a domestic in progress in the area of Knight Court in Colington.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two women charged for possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two women are facing charges for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 18 press release from DCSO, on October 11, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m., a DCSO B-District deputy was notified by the Dare County Detention Center that two inmates were found to have several pills in their possession.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manns Harbor man facing drug charges following dispute
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manns Harbor man for drug charges following a dispute. According to an October 18 DCSO press release, on October 7, 2022 at around 9:30 p.m., deputies with the B-District responded to a dispute in progress in Manns Harbor.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH man killed in bicycle-vehicle accident
(Kill Devil Hills Police) The Kill Devil Hills Police Department released this information on Nov. 1, reporting on the tragic accident that took a life the night before. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan, operated by William Lee Miller, 59, of Southern Shores, was traveling north on US-158, in the inside travel lane. Miller was the only occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle was crossing US 158 from West to East at Avalon Drive ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills.
Elementary school in Currituck on soft lockdown after 'suspect in custody' got away from sheriff's office
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school in Currituck County is on "soft lockdown" Tuesday afternoon because of a suspect at large. The soft lockdown at Central Elementary School means that students and teachers can move around inside the building, but they can't go outside it. A post from...
WITN
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night. Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive. Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man arrested for September shooting death of woman
The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported the arrest of an Elizabeth City man for the shooting death of a woman in September. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City, on October 15, 2022 for murder. Laster was processed and transported...
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Police is asking winesses to call the department
Bicyclist killed in crash in Kill Devil Hills
Police in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist.The police department said it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday.
Man fatally hit by truck while riding bike in Kill Devil Hills
NORFOLK, Va. — A man riding a bike was hit and killed by a truck driver in Kill Devil Hills Monday night, police said. William Lee Miller, 59, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan on US Highway 158 northbound when he hit Adam Alexander Simon, 27. It happened around 10:11 p.m., the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said.
23 cars were broken into in one night in the Outer Banks. Police say all the cars were likely unlocked
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Cash, purses and wallets were stolen out of multiple cars in Kill Devil Kills on Tuesday night. Police say all the car owners said their cars were left unlocked or they were "unsure" if their car was locked or not. None of the 23...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Attorney General Josh Stein attends Dare County meeting on opioid crisis
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein visited the Outer Banks on Thursday, October 20 to discuss the opioid crisis and hear how Dare County officials and staff are planning on using their share of funds received from the $26 billion opioid settlement. The settlement was finalized in February 2022 between...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo board adopts new travel policy, discusses zoning
Manteo’s Board of Commissioners adopted a new travel policy, discussed its zoning ordinance and changed the monthly meeting format. The board also received reports from department leaders at its meeting held Oct. 19, 2022. The existing travel policy was created in 2004 and had “a lot of gray areas,”...
