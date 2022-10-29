Instant reaction: It was ugly in Berkeley, but Ducks leave happy with a win

There have been torrential downpours. There have been unexpected fog. There have been unexpectedly low-scoring games. It seems like every time the Oregon Ducks football team goes down to Berkeley, Calif. to take on the Golden Bears, something strange occurs.

This game wasn’t completely immune to the weird, but the Ducks still managed to get out of town with a 42-24 win and a 7-1 overall record and 5-0 in Pac-12 play.

Oregon has converted nearly every fourth down this season, but today, the Ducks were 1-for-3 in the category. Wide receiver Chase Cota went down with an injury in the first half. The offense went scoreless in the first quarter. There were two dropped passes, one ending up as a rare interception.

The weird was beginning to creep in.

But thanks to the composure of Bo Nix, the Ducks scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-10 halftime lead. That lead became 28-10 after Oregon’s first possession came out of the locker room and this game was sealed up.

Although Nix was saddled with two interceptions, one coming off of a dropped pass and one that came on the last play of the half, he showed he was the true leader of this team. He ran for three touchdowns and passed for three others, including one to tight end Patrick Herbert for his first career touchdown.

While the offense was figuring things out in the first half, the defense stifled the Bears. They were held to just eight yards on the ground in the first half and quickly made to be one-dimensional. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer took some big hits and sat out the majority of the fourth quarter. With the way his backup, Kai Milner played (8-of-11, 114 yards and two touchdowns), California coach Justin Wilcox might have some decisions to make this week in practice.

As for the Ducks, they will prepare to avoid another letdown as they go to Boulder to take on Colorado, a team Oregon should be favored by 30 or more. But that could be a night game … in November … in Colorado. As we learned today, not all wins are works of art. The most important thing is that it’s a win.

List

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Bo Nix's massive day in Ducks' win over Golden Bears