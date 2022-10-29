ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Huff's 2 TDs lead Furman past Chattanooga 24-20

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 132 yards and a score to help Furman beat Chattanooga 24-20 on Saturday.

Furman took a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter on Huff’s long throw over the middle to Ryan Miller, who broke a tackle at the 5 and scored from 30-yards out. The Chattanooga quarterback capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard run.

Huff was 16 of 25 with an interception and he carried it 20 times for Furman (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference). Devin Abrams added 34 yards rushing and a score, and Miller caught four passes for 64 yards.

The Furman defense intercepted two passes, including one by Micah Robinson on the first offensive play of the game. Hugh Ryan made the other pick, the eighth of his career, deep in Furman territory midway through the second quarter.

Preston Hutchinson passed for 270 yards with one touchdown for Chattanooga (6-2, 4-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Tyron Arnett had six catches for 100 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Ronnie Johnson takes Boyd's Speedway Late Model win

Ronnie Johnson scored a home track Late Model victory to wrap up the 2022 regular season at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia on Friday night. The veteran Chattanooga, Tennessee driver won the 25-lap feature from the pole at the 3/8-mile clay raceway situated on the Georgia/Tennessee state line. Justin...
RINGGOLD, GA
theutcecho.com

UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

A heartbroken community comes together

Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
The Associated Press

2 people fatally shot in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have been fatally shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said. Officers responded Sunday night to a reported shooting and found two people dead — one at a post office and another in a vehicle at the scene of a nearby crash, police said. The shootings were being investigated as connected, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told news outlets Monday during a press conference. She said there were witnesses to the shooting and officers were still gathering information. “Right now, all we know is we have two people shot and the investigation is still on going,” Murphy said. “We’re still searching the incident scene, the crime scene, to determine exactly where everything happened and how it happened.” Further information, including the names of the victims, wasn’t immediately released.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Eating good with Buddy's BBQ

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
MANCHESTER, TN
theutcecho.com

Here Is What To Do With The Rotting Pumpkins On Your Porch

The UTC Mocs EDGE Club is hosting their annual “Compost-A-Ween”, accepting pumpkin donations for compost Oct. 26th-Nov. 14th at multiple locations, including one outside of Holt Hall. The first few weeks following Halloween is a time where almost every front porch has old jack-o-lanterns still on display, actively...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police: Vehicle crash at Hixson nail bar related to post office shooting

HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE: (October 31,2022 @4:45 a.m.) Crews have removed the truck that crashed into the Apple Nail Bar. Chattanooga Police confirm the crash was connected to the shooting at the Shallowford Road post office. Investigators have not revealed how it is connected. However, Broadcastify audio indicates the truck may have belonged to the suspect. We're working to learn more details.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

CHS to have counselors available Tuesday

Chattooga High Counseling released the following statement: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our CHS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We will have counselors on site Tuesday morning to offer support.”. Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy