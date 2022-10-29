ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK
More bodies are exhumed as search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims continues

TULSA, Okla. — Officials found additional graves this week as the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continued. The city of Tulsa began the latest excavation effort on October 26 at Oaklawn Cemetery to identify potential victims of the massacre. Sixteen fully exposed graves and one partially exposed grave were recovered during the process.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tulsa police recover fentanyl, methamphetamine in recent investigation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine in a recent investigation. On Tuesday, the Tulsa police said they recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine off Tulsa streets. Officers also recovered $11,500 in cash. Police did not release additional information, citing the...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City police arrest eight people for illegally gambling

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police arrested eight people for illegally gambling. OKC police said the bust happened Friday evening after tips came from the public about the illegal scheme. Concerned citizens in the area alerted the police and their detectives took it from there by busting the operation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person in custody for connection to Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody for their connection to an Oklahoma City shooting. Oklahoma City police responded to shots fired near Northwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told a man in a wheelchair was grazed by a bullet but had no serious injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Guthrie police, Logan County officials shoot man they said had a gun

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement officers from Guthrie police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office shot a man they said had a gun. It all started as a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon. KOCO 5 was told the man who was shot was medi flighted to the trauma center at OU and is now in surgery.
GUTHRIE, OK
Several agencies respond to scene of shooting in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Several agencies responded to the scene of a shooting in Guthrie. On Tuesday, Guthrie police and Logan County deputies shot a suspect near Noble Avenue and Elm Street. Sources told KOCO 5 that the shooting involves both Logan County and the Guthrie Police Department. Guthrie police...
GUTHRIE, OK

