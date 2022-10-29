Read full article on original website
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
KOCO
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
KOCO
More bodies are exhumed as search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims continues
TULSA, Okla. — Officials found additional graves this week as the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continued. The city of Tulsa began the latest excavation effort on October 26 at Oaklawn Cemetery to identify potential victims of the massacre. Sixteen fully exposed graves and one partially exposed grave were recovered during the process.
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
KOCO
Tulsa police recover fentanyl, methamphetamine in recent investigation
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine in a recent investigation. On Tuesday, the Tulsa police said they recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine off Tulsa streets. Officers also recovered $11,500 in cash. Police did not release additional information, citing the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest eight people for illegally gambling
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police arrested eight people for illegally gambling. OKC police said the bust happened Friday evening after tips came from the public about the illegal scheme. Concerned citizens in the area alerted the police and their detectives took it from there by busting the operation.
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
KOCO
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Police in Edmond kick off ‘Joe Shave November’ to honor fellow officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Police in Edmond kicked off ‘Joe Shave November’ to honor their fellow officer. At the start of November, many men put down the razor for a few weeks. ‘No Shave November’ has a new meaning in Edmond, where officers are honoring their fellow officer Sgt. Joe Wells.
KOCO
Person in custody for connection to Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody for their connection to an Oklahoma City shooting. Oklahoma City police responded to shots fired near Northwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told a man in a wheelchair was grazed by a bullet but had no serious injuries.
KOCO
OKC police reunite noncommunicative man with family after he was found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have reunited a noncommunicative man with his family after he was found walking in traffic along an Oklahoma City road. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday that a non-communicative man was found walking in traffic near Northwest Expressway and Council Road.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after two people shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after an overnight shooting under a bridge in Oklahoma City. Police said a man was shot in the hip and a woman was shot in the leg at a bridge near Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The victims got...
KOCO
Guthrie police, Logan County officials shoot man they said had a gun
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement officers from Guthrie police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office shot a man they said had a gun. It all started as a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon. KOCO 5 was told the man who was shot was medi flighted to the trauma center at OU and is now in surgery.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release body cam video from deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police released body cam video from a deadly shooting. A stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers after he refused to put down his knife several times. Officers responded to a stabbing near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue on Oct. 16.
KOCO
Several agencies respond to scene of shooting in Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Several agencies responded to the scene of a shooting in Guthrie. On Tuesday, Guthrie police and Logan County deputies shot a suspect near Noble Avenue and Elm Street. Sources told KOCO 5 that the shooting involves both Logan County and the Guthrie Police Department. Guthrie police...
KOCO
Surveillance video captures suspect breaking into vehicle in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Security video has captured some of the car break-ins in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. KOCO 5 was told the neighborhood is only about two years old. "With the amount of footage we got yesterday, I think hopefully we can catch the person that broke into our stuff," said the homeowner who caught the suspect on surveillance video.
