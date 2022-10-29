WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the Nov. 8 ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at...

WAUNAKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO