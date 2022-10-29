Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Graham Mertz addresses question of Jim Leonhard's readiness to be HC
Graham Mertz weighed in on interim coach Jim Leonhard’s readiness to be Wisconsin’s full-time coach. Mertz, the junior starting QB for the Badgers, made no bones about it. He wants Leonhard to be the next HC at Wisconsin. During a presser on Monday, Mertz revealed he believes Leonhard...
spectrumnews1.com
New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside
MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue, buying the first two tickets at a Speedway in Fitchburg, on her...
tmj4.com
'Move Over' law: Trooper explains what many drivers miss about Wisconsin Act 115
KENOSHA, Wis. — Trooper Michael Knowlton knows how dangerous the job can be: Reckless drivers traveling well beyond the speed limit on the interstate in Kenosha County. On Monday, a driver in a black Tesla went 97 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. "In a 70 zone, 27...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
Channel 3000
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage. Firefighters worked their way inside and were able put out...
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools
WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the Nov. 8 ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at...
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
