Verona, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Graham Mertz addresses question of Jim Leonhard's readiness to be HC

Graham Mertz weighed in on interim coach Jim Leonhard’s readiness to be Wisconsin’s full-time coach. Mertz, the junior starting QB for the Badgers, made no bones about it. He wants Leonhard to be the next HC at Wisconsin. During a presser on Monday, Mertz revealed he believes Leonhard...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside

MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
MADISON, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel

Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns

MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes.  Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location

BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the Nov. 8 ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at...
WAUNAKEE, WI

