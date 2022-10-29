Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
Ohio State opened as a 36-point favorite in Evanston. By Monday the line had jumped to 39, which means bettors convinced themselves every possible form of the Buckeyes would be far better than the best version of Northwestern, a program that has not won a football game in the Western Hemisphere in well over a year.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day is Focused on Beating Northwestern, Miyan Williams Can Thank His Mom for Football and C.J. Stroud is Playing Clutch
Welcome to the Skull Session, Eleven Warriors readers. I'm glad you're here. Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Talk about consistency. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. At 7:20 p.m....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Checks in at No. 2 in the First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Buckeyes are the second-best team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee behind Tennessee and in front of Georgia, Clemson and Michigan. Ohio State's best wins of the year were the season opener against Notre Dame, who was ranked as...
Eleven Warriors
Examining Ohio State's Rushing Woes, Exceptional Offensive Efficiency, and Ball-Hawking Defense at Penn State
Ohio State set a pair of scoring records Saturday against Penn State. The Buckeyes scored 44 points, marking the seventh-consecutive game with at least 40 points – a new Big Ten record – and has now scored 20+ in an FBS-record 69 straight games. ...and yet, it felt...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Slashes Through Silverswords in 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
Ohio State’s preseason tuneup against a Division II opponent went about as smoothly as Chris Holtmann and company could’ve hoped. Chaminade’s 8-for-38 start from the field, including 4-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half, doomed the Silverswords as Ohio State finished the opening period on a 19-2 run that gave it a 23-point advantage at intermission. By game’s end, the Buckeyes extended that lead for a 101-57 exhibition win as the new-look Ohio State roster proved it could get the job done even without Justice Sueing (ankle) and Eugene Brown (concussion protocol).
Eleven Warriors
Five Takeaways From Ohio State's 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
In any ordinary year, a 44-point beatdown of a Division II opponent in an exhibition game might not tell you a whole lot about a given Buckeye basketball team. This year, though, with all the new pieces on an Ohio State roster that hasn’t had much time to play together, Tuesday’s exhibition was more insightful than usual. Among the headlines from the 101-57 win over Chaminade was a breakout performance from Tanner Holden, the injury absences of Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown and a wide range of contributions from the Buckeyes’ freshmen class.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Penn State Win "Wasn't About Trying to Get Style Points," Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan
Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle in Happy Valley entering the weekend. Ohio State got exactly that on Saturday, trailing 21-16 in the final frame before turning things around to finish with a 44-31 victory – the program's sixth straight against Penn State. Day reviewed the contest during a brief appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable show Monday night, and said Ohio State was tested against the Nittany Lions.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Arrives, Marvin Harrison Jr. Shreds Penn State, Miyan Williams Suffers A Setback And Another Scuffle Ensues in Michigan
Ladies and gentlemen, let's get into the stoinks. Week 9 brought us another Buckeye win, the umpteenth skirmish in the infamous Michigan tunnel and several surprising results around the world of college football. We break down the highs and lows from the week that was in Eleven Warriors' latest edition of the stock report.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Explosive Offense, 32-Point Average Margin of Victory Impressing College Football Playoff Committee
The 13 people who will ultimately decide whether or not Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff and where the Buckeyes will be seeded if they make the CFP are impressed by what they’ve seen from the Buckeyes so far. That much was made clear by Tuesday night’s initial...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline Have “Huge Level of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Return for Ohio State This Season
Despite Jaxon Smith-Njigba's lingering hamstring injury, Ryan Day and Brian Hartline are hopeful the star receiver has plenty left to offer in his third season with the Buckeyes. At his weekly press conference in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day said he believes Smith-Njigba will eventually return for Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
Eleven Warriors
Northwestern Game Poster
A Brutus-themed wrecking ball is coming for Ryan Field on Saturday when Ohio State travels to Evanston, Illinois, to battle Northwestern. The Buckeyes have defeated the Wildcats several times in the last few years, including two Big Ten Championship victories in 2018 and 2020. The previous regular-season meeting between the teams occurred on Northwestern's turf in 2019 and ended 52-3 in favor of Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Photos and Postgame Interviews from Ohio State's 101-57 Exhibition Win over Chaminade
Ohio State men’s basketball looked impressive in its dress rehearsal for the regular season. The Buckeyes rolled Chaminade 101-57 on Tuesday in Columbus, shooting 52.3% from three-point range. Wright State transfer Tanner Holden had an impressive performance with 25 points off the bench while center Zed Key scored 15...
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:
J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
Eleven Warriors
Former 2023 Ohio State Commit George Washington III Flips to Michigan
George Washington III is heading to Ann Arbor. The four-star 2023 guard, ranked No. 76 in the country per the 247Sports composite, committed to Michigan Tuesday after decommitting from Ohio State on Sept. 5. Washington was the first commit in Ohio State's 2023 class back in November 2021, and moved...
Comments / 0