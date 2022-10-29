In any ordinary year, a 44-point beatdown of a Division II opponent in an exhibition game might not tell you a whole lot about a given Buckeye basketball team. This year, though, with all the new pieces on an Ohio State roster that hasn’t had much time to play together, Tuesday’s exhibition was more insightful than usual. Among the headlines from the 101-57 win over Chaminade was a breakout performance from Tanner Holden, the injury absences of Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown and a wide range of contributions from the Buckeyes’ freshmen class.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO