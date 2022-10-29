ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

THE SITUATIONAL:

Ohio State opened as a 36-point favorite in Evanston. By Monday the line had jumped to 39, which means bettors convinced themselves​ every possible form of the Buckeyes would be far better than the best version of Northwestern, a program that has not won a football game in the Western Hemisphere in well over a year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Slashes Through Silverswords in 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade

Ohio State’s preseason tuneup against a Division II opponent went about as smoothly as Chris Holtmann and company could’ve hoped. Chaminade’s 8-for-38 start from the field, including 4-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half, doomed the Silverswords as Ohio State finished the opening period on a 19-2 run that gave it a 23-point advantage at intermission. By game’s end, the Buckeyes extended that lead for a 101-57 exhibition win as the new-look Ohio State roster proved it could get the job done even without Justice Sueing (ankle) and Eugene Brown (concussion protocol).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Takeaways From Ohio State's 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade

In any ordinary year, a 44-point beatdown of a Division II opponent in an exhibition game might not tell you a whole lot about a given Buckeye basketball team. This year, though, with all the new pieces on an Ohio State roster that hasn’t had much time to play together, Tuesday’s exhibition was more insightful than usual. Among the headlines from the 101-57 win over Chaminade was a breakout performance from Tanner Holden, the injury absences of Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown and a wide range of contributions from the Buckeyes’ freshmen class.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Penn State Win "Wasn't About Trying to Get Style Points," Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan

Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle in Happy Valley entering the weekend. Ohio State got exactly that on Saturday, trailing 21-16 in the final frame before turning things around to finish with a 44-31 victory – the program's sixth straight against Penn State. Day reviewed the contest during a brief appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable show Monday night, and said Ohio State was tested against the Nittany Lions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau Arrives, Marvin Harrison Jr. Shreds Penn State, Miyan Williams Suffers A Setback And Another Scuffle Ensues in Michigan

Ladies and gentlemen, let's get into the stoinks. Week 9 brought us another Buckeye win, the umpteenth skirmish in the infamous Michigan tunnel and several surprising results around the world of college football. We break down the highs and lows from the week that was in Eleven Warriors' latest edition of the stock report.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Northwestern Game Poster

A Brutus-themed wrecking ball is coming for Ryan Field on Saturday when Ohio State travels to Evanston, Illinois, to battle Northwestern. The Buckeyes have defeated the Wildcats several times in the last few years, including two Big Ten Championship victories in 2018 and 2020. The previous regular-season meeting between the teams occurred on Northwestern's turf in 2019 and ended 52-3 in favor of Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:

J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former 2023 Ohio State Commit George Washington III Flips to Michigan

George Washington III is heading to Ann Arbor. The four-star 2023 guard, ranked No. 76 in the country per the 247Sports composite, committed to Michigan Tuesday after decommitting from Ohio State on Sept. 5. Washington was the first commit in Ohio State's 2023 class back in November 2021, and moved...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy