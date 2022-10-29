ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
PARKVILLE, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, found in wrecked car in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.County officers found the gunshot victim when they were responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive a few minutes after midnight, police said.They had also been responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.The gunshot victim was inside a vehicle damaged by a collision impact, police said.At this point, county officers believe that both incidents are related, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim or the vehicle that they were traveling in, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police

An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday after police say she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater. There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing...
EDGEWATER, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

