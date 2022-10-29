Read full article on original website
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Ottawa
BYU Basketball opens its season with an exhibition game Wed. night against the visiting Spirit of Ottawa (Ariz.). This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and Spirit. Last year, Ottawa went 25-9 overall. They hail from the NAIA’s Golden State Athletic Conference. BYU was 24-11 last year,...
Another offensive starter is out with a season-ending injury as 4-5 Cougars prepare to face 6-2 Boise State
BYU football: Free-falling Cougars suffer another season-ending injury, as leading receiver Kody Epps ruled out until 2023
Bowl projections: Why BYU’s next game could impact the New Year’s Six race
The Cougars play at Boise State, a team that appears to be in the race for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six automatic bid. Also, is Utah set for a Holiday? The Utes’ postseason picture currently is pointing toward San Diego.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope
PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
Here’s how high Utah climbed and how far BYU fell in the latest college football power rankings
Utah beat Washington State on the road, while BYU fell at home to East Carolina.
Here’s where Utah placed in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022
Utah football checked in at No. 14 in the opening College Football Playoff rankings.
‘Two extra days are very valuable’: Who will be available — and not — when Utah hosts Arizona?
During his weekly Monday morning news conference, coach Kyle Whittngham said there were no season-ending injuries to report; that Cam Rising is ‘on schedule’ and that Tavion Thomas’s situation will ‘stay in house’
Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been. Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
Ski industry leaders tell Park City: the crowds are coming
Crowds last winter broke records throughout Utah, setting a new high for the number of skiers and riders. Local industry leaders told the Park City Chamber’s Fall Tourism Forum on Tuesday they expect that to continue. Parkite Tom Kelly moderated a panel that included Park City Mountain Vice President...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
BYU professors create reactor designed to safely produce nuclear energy. Here’s how it works
PROVO, Utah — Nuclear power may be the key to a transition to cleaner energy, but can it be harnessed safely and effectively?. Brigham Young University professor and nuclear engineering expert Matthew Memmott and his colleagues think so, thanks to a new system they designed for safer nuclear energy production.
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
Kennecott goes green
Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
