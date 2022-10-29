Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors
Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
NBA Docks Multiple Draft Picks From 76ers
The NBA's tampering investigation surrounding the 76ers has concluded.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
Doc Rivers Details 76ers’ Success Without Joel Embiid vs. Wizards
How are the 76ers finding success without Joel Embiid on the floor? Doc Rivers weighs in.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Drummond out, 3 other Bulls questionable vs. Nets
The Chicago Bulls will travel to Brooklyn for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets a bit shorthanded. Backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, was ruled out on the team's latest injury report. It will be his second consecutive absence, in addition to Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
Why Hawks might have to sign goalie with Stalock out
The Blackhawks placed goaltender Alex Stalock in concussion protocol after he left Tuesday's game in the opening minutes of the first period following a violent collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. Stalock has been so good for the Blackhawks in the early part of this season, and knowing...
Former 76ers Assistant Ime Udoka ‘Frontrunner’ for Brooklyn Nets
Former 76ers assistant Ime Udoka is likely to reunite with the Nets.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers celebrate Isaiah Joe's big game for Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers made a tough decision after the preseason when they had to release young Isaiah Joe after just two seasons with the team. The Sixers just added players at the same position and the young man just had to be let go at the time. Now, Joe is...
3 takeaways from Bulls' inconsistent start to season
After seven games last season, the Chicago Bulls stood at 6-1 with back-to-back victories over the then-Western Conference powerhouse Utah Jazz and at the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. That the latter victory ultimately proved to be last season’s only in 15 tries against the conference’s top-four finishers couldn’t...
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Trade for 'explosive' Claypool signals Bears believe in Fields
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Ryan Poles and the Bears heard the calls to build around Justin Fields. The pleas to give the second-year quarterback any weapon not named Darnell Mooney. Poles finally answered those calls Tuesday when he traded the Bears' 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool.
NBC Sports
Myles Turner says Lakers should take a ‘very hard look’ at trading for him
There has been no more discussed yet unconsummated trade this year than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and two lightly-to-non-protected first-round picks (2027 and 2029). While the shot-blocking and 3-point shooting Turner, as well as the sharpshooting Hield, fit the Lakers’ needs, the team has not pulled the trigger, saying they are only willing to give up both picks for a deal that moves them into contender status (as if such a trade exists).
10 observations: Hawks offense dries up in loss to Isles
The Blackhawks fell to the New York Islanders 3-1 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive defeat. 1. Alex Stalock left the game just 2:56 into the first period after Casey Cizikas ran over Chicago's goaltender while taking the puck to the net. Stalock did not return and was placed in concussion protocol after the game, which means the Blackhawks are now down two goaltenders with Petr Mrazek still working his way back from a groin injury. Not ideal.
NBC Sports
Sixers pick up club options on Maxey and Springer for 2023-24
The Sixers announced Sunday night that they’ve exercised both Jaden Springer’s third-year option and Tyrese Maxey’s fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season. Monday is the deadline for NBA teams to pick up rookie-scale options. Springer’s salary for next season will be approximately $2.2 million, per Spotrac, while Maxey is set to make $4.3 million.
