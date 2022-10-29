Yet again, Penn State had a lead on Ohio State in the 4th quarter – and then the bombs started going off | Jones

Read full article on original website
Penn State-Indiana matchups: Nick Singleton, secondary poised for big performances
When Penn State last traveled to Indiana, the Nittany Lions suffered a season-opening, controversial loss by inches. The outstretched arm of Michael Penix was ultimately the difference in an overtime defeat. Saturday’s contest at Memorial Stadium isn’t expected to be that close. The Nittany Lions are 14-point favorites over Indiana,...
From first-year starter to first-round prospect, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu drawing NFL attention
Dane Brugler watched the Outback Bowl, noticed big No. 74 at left tackle and saw potential. But even he’s been surprised to see how quickly Penn State’s Olu Fashanu has developed into one of the best prospects in the country. And make no mistake about it, that’s where...
Penn State evaluates its quarterback options; Lions in the hunt for New Year’s Six bowl berth, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature coach James Franklin’s thoughts on quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar, plus the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings and what they could mean for the Lions’ bowl destination. Franklin hinted to reporters that conversations have taken place behind...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Catching up with State College quarterback Finn Furmanek on his team’s incredible year
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with State College’s star quarterback Finn Furmanek about his team’s big season— the Little Lions finished the regular season 10-0, 7-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth— and what makes it so special.
James Franklin on Drew Allar, Sean Clifford and Penn State’s quarterback situation
James Franklin has always been committed to his 1-0 weekly mantra. And he reaffirmed on Tuesday, days after a loss to Ohio State all but eliminated Penn State from Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contention, that he will stick with that mentality when choosing his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Indiana.
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
Dog hurt in Cumberland County hit-and-run crash
A woman crashed into a dog Tuesday in Upper Allen Township, then fled the scene, police said. Township police said witnesses reportedly saw a silver sedan with a female driver crash into the dog around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of South Market Street. The dog belongs to a...
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
Dog found dead on Cumberland County highway; police looking for owners
East Pennsboro police are looking for the owners of a German Shepherd that was struck and killed Monday. The approximately 1-year-old dog was found around 8:15 a.m. on Route 11/15 (State Street) in Enola, police said. The dog was wearing an orange and gray collar. Anyone with information on this...
Cumberland County’s first casino to hold job fairs
Cumberland County’s first casino will be holding two upcoming multi-day job fairs. Parx Casino Shippensburg will be holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University, 500 Newburg Road in Shippensburg Township.
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
Veterans like Jeff have stories to tell. Americans need to hear them | Opinion
I met Jeff in a coffee shop in Canal Winchester, Ohio. I was nervous for I was meeting with a veteran, a U.S. Marine who served in Beirut during the bloodiest years of the Lebanese civil war and was in the country during the Beirut Barracks bombing. War erupted in...
Pa. man shot at father through bathroom door: report
According to WJAC, a Cambria County man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. Citing a criminal complaint, the news station said Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots for an unknown reason,...
Emotional Pa. mom admits conspiring to starve to death her 2 young daughters
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County mother has admitted she conspired with her then girlfriend to starve to death her two young daughters. “I miss my babies,” Marie Sue Snyder, 33, said Monday while crying loudly as she pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, theft by deception and fraudulently obtaining food stamps and cash assistance.
Pa. man arrested for exposing himself to child inside a store: report
A Clearfield County man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a child. WJAC reports that the Lawrence Township Police Department sent officers to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location along Daisey Street Extension on Oct. 29, after hearing a report of a man who had exposed himself to a child inside the store’s bathroom.
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Pa. man who evaded $200K in federal income taxes placed on probation, fined
WILLIAMSPORT – Moments after saying he wanted to send a message that tax evasion is illegal, a federal judge placed on probation a Lycoming County businessman who evaded more than $200,000 in taxes. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Tuesday then explained that while he sided with...
Old Sled Works is closing: When is their last date, and what is coming next?
The Old Sled Works has announced that it will be closing, but there’s still some time for patrons and vendors to do a bit more business before it shuts down at the end of the year. Word began to spread via vendors that the Duncannon antique and craft market...
