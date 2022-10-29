Read full article on original website
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Here's How Much Money Auburn Reportedly Owes Bryan Harsin
The Auburn Tigers have lost 10 of their previous 13 games under head coach Bryan Harsin. Today, in an official statement released by the school, Auburn decided to part ways with Harsin after just less than two seasons. Related: Auburn Football: Coaching Candidates To Replace Bryan Harsin In a ...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action
The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident. The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck ...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
saturdaytradition.com
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
We're already 10 weeks into the college football season and time to get our first look at what the initial playoff top 25 rankings will look like. Judging by what the selection committee has done so far, don't expect its first rankings to look exactly like what we have seen up to now. Related: ...
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident
Two U-M players were outnumbered and swarmed by several Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Saturday's game...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
Northwestern Represents Cheapest Tickets Of Season For Ohio State Fans
Fans can attend Saturday’s game against the Wildcats for as low as $41 through SI Tickets.
Auburn drop again in ESPN's FPI rankings following loss to Arkansas
Auburn once again falls in ESPN's FPI rankings.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
National Championship Odds for College Football Playoff Contenders
Georgia and Alabama are tied for the best national title odds at SI Sportsbook, while Tennessee, which ranks first in the CFP rankings, has the fourth-best odds.
Cardinal Stritch intends to play football in 2023, hires Thompson as coach
Cardinals Stritch intends to play football in 2023 and has hired its next coach. The Cardinals named Allan Thompson head coach on Wednesday. Thompson is a former Woodward head coach, Waite assistant, and Cardinal Stritch assistant who graduated from Cardinal Stritch in 2011. Thompson takes over after the Cardinals did not field a team in 2022. Cardinal Stritch confirmed to The Blade it will have football next year. “When we had to announce that after nearly 60 years of playing football we would not be able to play in the 2022 season, it was a blow to everyone,” Cardinal Stritch president/head of school Bill Berry told The Blade. “However, the board and I were immediately committed to reintroduce the football program at Stritch. Part of our restructure to bring back football was to hire the right people that are committed and experienced in athletics.
John Cohen’s SEC Flip Is Revealing in More Ways Than One
The Tigers had a leadership change Monday beyond firing their football coach.
Outsider.com
