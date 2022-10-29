ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach

Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Cardinal Stritch intends to play football in 2023, hires Thompson as coach

Cardinals Stritch intends to play football in 2023 and has hired its next coach. The Cardinals named Allan Thompson head coach on Wednesday. Thompson is a former Woodward head coach, Waite assistant, and Cardinal Stritch assistant who graduated from Cardinal Stritch in 2011. Thompson takes over after the Cardinals did not field a team in 2022. Cardinal Stritch confirmed to The Blade it will have football next year. “When we had to announce that after nearly 60 years of playing football we would not be able to play in the 2022 season, it was a blow to everyone,” Cardinal Stritch president/head of school Bill Berry told The Blade. “However, the board and I were immediately committed to reintroduce the football program at Stritch. Part of our restructure to bring back football was to hire the right people that are committed and experienced in athletics.
