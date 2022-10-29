Cardinals Stritch intends to play football in 2023 and has hired its next coach. The Cardinals named Allan Thompson head coach on Wednesday. Thompson is a former Woodward head coach, Waite assistant, and Cardinal Stritch assistant who graduated from Cardinal Stritch in 2011. Thompson takes over after the Cardinals did not field a team in 2022. Cardinal Stritch confirmed to The Blade it will have football next year. “When we had to announce that after nearly 60 years of playing football we would not be able to play in the 2022 season, it was a blow to everyone,” Cardinal Stritch president/head of school Bill Berry told The Blade. “However, the board and I were immediately committed to reintroduce the football program at Stritch. Part of our restructure to bring back football was to hire the right people that are committed and experienced in athletics.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO