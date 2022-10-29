ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SB Nation

Texas A&M had a stadium possum who was removed by a famous local hunter

It’s been a bad, terrible, no good, rotten season for the Aggies. Texas A&M is in the middle of a four game losing streak, Jimbo Fisher is not only failing miserably but owed a boatload of money to do it, and with four games left on the schedule fans are ready for this to all be done. Even the possums are hiding from watching the team play at this point.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Daily Mississippian

Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup

Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Chance for severe storms Friday/Saturday as cold front approaches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is approaching the Brazos Valley this weekend, possibly disrupting a busy weekend. Timing is not exactly set in stone yet, but expect rain at some point Friday and Saturday. TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: The latest data continues to bring in a line of rain...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Kathy Williams from the Cherry Ruffino Team joined The Three to talk about this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Easterling Estates. You’ll step outside to a large covered patio with a high ceiling...
BRYAN, TX
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed

Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
HERNANDO, MS
KBTX.com

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane. Lisa is the twelfth named storm of...
BRYAN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Police investigate College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police in College Station are looking into a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place on the 900 block of Colgate Drive, according to the College Station Police Twitter. Police said there is no threat to the public and that one person has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

