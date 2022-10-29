ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9SCh_0irevV8u00

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman reportedly stabbed a man in the arm because he fought with her son earlier in the day.

Linda Lee Lopez, 50, is now facing felony aggravated assault charges for the alleged attack, which police say happened at an apartment on Glenn Avenue on Oct. 24.

Police were called to the apartment around 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. When Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar arrived, he found the man with a knife wound and blood on his left arm, charges state. The accuser said Lopez’ son, Jeremy Doughty, had come over to his house earlier and called for him to come outside and fight him. When the accuser stepped outside, Doughty swung at him, so the man swung back and hit Doughty in the face, he told police.

The man said he went back inside, but a short time later, he heard knocking at his door. When he opened it, Lopez was allegedly standing there with a knife. She began lunging and stabbing at him and although he dodged several attempts, she connected with his left arm, arrest papers say. It wasn’t until he pulled a firearm from a holster and pointed it at her that she stopped, the accuser told police.

The man said several children were in his apartment at the time of the alleged stabbing and he was frightened for their lives.

Edgar questioned Lopez, who reportedly admitted going to the apartment and confronting the man about his fight with her son. She denied bringing a knife, but police spotted a knife with a six-inch blade that matched a description given by the accuser on a kitchen table behind her.

Lopez was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, and two counts of simple assault.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
TOWER CITY, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Bucknell student arrested after invasion of privacy charge

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Bucknell University student was charged with invasion of privacy after video equipment was found in a men's restroom. The equipment was found in the Uptown Nightclub in Swartz Hall. University officials believe that equipment had been in place since January 2021. A student was arrested...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man taunted police as he ran from fight scene

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to break up a fight got into a foot chase with one of the suspects, who allegedly taunted them as he ran away. Julian Nadachowski, 22, was one of a crowd of people Bloomsburg police say was in front of Dockside Laundromat at 262 Iron Street on October 16 just before 2 a.m. They’d been called to the area for a fight in progress, according...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified

Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State hospital patient charged for alleged drug hand-off

Danville, Pa. — A state hospital patient who allegedly gave a Suboxone strip to a fellow patient is now facing a felony drug charge. Loren Cedric Norman, 57, was seen by a staffer at the Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, giving another patient a strip of Suboxone, which he wasn’t prescribed, according to charges. Staff member Toby McMurray watched as the second patient placed the strip in his mouth...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
RICHFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy