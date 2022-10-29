Woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman reportedly stabbed a man in the arm because he fought with her son earlier in the day.

Linda Lee Lopez, 50, is now facing felony aggravated assault charges for the alleged attack, which police say happened at an apartment on Glenn Avenue on Oct. 24.

Police were called to the apartment around 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. When Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar arrived, he found the man with a knife wound and blood on his left arm, charges state. The accuser said Lopez’ son, Jeremy Doughty, had come over to his house earlier and called for him to come outside and fight him. When the accuser stepped outside, Doughty swung at him, so the man swung back and hit Doughty in the face, he told police.

The man said he went back inside, but a short time later, he heard knocking at his door. When he opened it, Lopez was allegedly standing there with a knife. She began lunging and stabbing at him and although he dodged several attempts, she connected with his left arm, arrest papers say. It wasn’t until he pulled a firearm from a holster and pointed it at her that she stopped, the accuser told police.

The man said several children were in his apartment at the time of the alleged stabbing and he was frightened for their lives.

Edgar questioned Lopez, who reportedly admitted going to the apartment and confronting the man about his fight with her son. She denied bringing a knife, but police spotted a knife with a six-inch blade that matched a description given by the accuser on a kitchen table behind her.

Lopez was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, and two counts of simple assault.