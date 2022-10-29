ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls Injury Report: Will Zach LaVine Face 76ers on Saturday?

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5a9y_0irevUGB00

Who will the Chicago Bulls have on board to face the 76ers on Saturday night?

After a big win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the 2-4 Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the floor once again on Saturday night.

The Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season on Saturday. Although the Sixers were shorthanded on Friday night, missing their starting center Joel Embiid , the 76ers are back to being fully healthy again on Saturday.

As for the opponent, the Chicago Bulls, they have a crowded injury report heading into the Saturday night matchup.

Chicago’s Injury Report

The G League Assignments

Similar to the Sixers, who have Mike Foster and Julian Champagnie preparing for the G League season in Delaware, the Bulls have multiple prospects who will be inactive on Saturday night.

Kostas Antetokounmpo and Marko Simonovic are both ruled out for Chicago on Saturday night as they are preparing for the upcoming G League season with the Windy City Bulls.

Lonzo Ball

As expected, Lonzo Ball will not take the court on Saturday night to face the Sixers. After suffering a knee injury last year, Ball continues to deal with complications. Last month, Ball was ruled out for Chicago’s training camp and expected to miss the preseason and the start of the 2022-2023 season. At this point, Ball remains off the court, and there is no timetable for his return.

Ayo Dosunmu

During Chicago’s Friday night matchup against San Antonio, Dosunmu left the game in the third quarter due to an apparent head injury. It seems Dosunmu steered clear of a concussion, but he is dealing with a thoracic contusion. Barring any setbacks ahead of Saturday’s game, Dosunmu should be good to go for the Bulls, as he’s listed as probable to play.

Andre Drummond

The former 76ers big man has been hitting his stride with the Bulls this season. After checking in for 22 minutes on Friday night, Drummond accounted for 17 points while collecting 14 rebounds. Currently, Drummond is dealing with a left shoulder strain. His status for Saturday’s game is currently up in the air as he’s questionable to face his former team.

Zach LaVine

The Bulls have been easing LaVine back into the swing of the season. Roughly five months ago, LaVine underwent surgery on his knee. The star guard missed the Bulls’ first two games of the year and made his debut in the third outing against Cleveland.

LaVine appeared in three-straight games for Chicago, averaging 31 minutes on the court. On Friday, the Bulls held him out of the matchup against the Spurs. He’s on the injury report for Saturday’s game due to knee injury management, but LaVine is expected to play against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

Bulls Injury Updates: Ayo Dousnumu Returns to Practice, Andre Drummond Sits Out

Chicago Bulls' point guard Ayo Dosunmu returned to practice on Monday. During Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Dosunmu fell to the ground and struck the back of his head on a defender's knee. He received treatment afterward but returned to the game. However, the Bulls ruled Dosunmu out for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bulls Injury Report Grows Ahead of Game vs. Nets

The Chicago Bulls are a bit banged-up right now. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls' injury report includes a few new names. Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Zach LaVine are questionable while Andre Drummond has been ruled out. Ayo Dosunmu. Ayo Dosunmu is dealing with a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)

The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
CHICAGO, IL
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy