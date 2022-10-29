State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde SchoolLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
proclaimerscv.com
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
Newly Obtained Uvalde 911 Calls Shed More Light on Botched Police Response
Audio and police camera footage obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show the depths of confusion in the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting.
Rabid fox found, killed in Hays County
The Hays County Sheriff's Office warned people Tuesday about a rabid fox found in Woodcreek last week. That town is just northwest of Wimberley off Highway 12.
A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?
After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza Campaigns in North Texas
Many Candidates are spending time in North Texas, during the last week of early voting. In a show of unity, Democratic Candidates for Office in Tarrant County gathered on the Campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They showed support for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza, who is in North Texas for three days. Garza said she wants to change how the Attorney General’s Office does Business.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
KSAT 12
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
How hard is it to vote in Texas? Here’s what data shows
One senate bill is behind the Lone Star State's low score on a recent index.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Latest election poll shows Abbott and other statewide Republicans with double-digit leads
DALLAS — With one week to go to Election Day, the latest statewide poll suggests that although Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott continue to fundraise at a breakneck pace, the major races aren't necessarily close. The most recent poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the...
Beto outraises Abbott again, but is it enough for him to win?
"We just outraised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Austin area man’s bathrooms ruined after neighborhood construction
A Wells Branch man said an AT&T contractor caused damage to a sewer line outside his home, causing a sewage overflow in his house.
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
Comments / 0