ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 8: Odds, Line, Preview

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnMpZ_0ireuJgn00

Everything you need to watch the Vikings go for their fifth straight victory on Sunday.

Well-rested and healthy after their bye week, the Vikings are set to go for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday. Standing in their way are the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who struggled for much of the first six weeks but put up 42 points against the Saints two Thursdays ago.

Although the advanced statistics don't look great for Kliff Kingsbury's team — they're 29th in DVOA — their offense is dangerous with Kyler Murray at quarterback and DeAndre Hopkins back to lead the skill position group. Defensively, the Cardinals have a strong trio of pass rushers up front in J.J. Watt, Markus Golden, and Zach Allen.

Still, this is a game the Vikings should be able to win. The Cardinals had been held below 18 points in three of their last four games prior to the Saints victory. Their cornerback group is somewhat suspect, which could allow the Vikings to find some explosive plays in the passing game.

The only injury note for the Vikings is that backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is questionable with an illness. Everyone else is good to go. For the Cardinals, RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, and two offensive line starters are out, while No. 1 CB Byron Murphy, LT D.J. Humphries, kicker Matt Prater, and RB Darrel Williams are questionable.

Here's some preview content:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line : Vikings -3.5 (O/U 49)

Moneylines: Vikings -188, Dolphins +155

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber), ESPN Radio (Mike Couzens, DeAngelo Hall)

Online/Streaming: f uboTV (free 7-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?

The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains how CMC's incredible TD pass came to life

On Thursday night, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan asked his coaching staff if anyone knew whether Christian McCaffrey could throw or not. San Francisco’s tight ends coach Brian Fleury found a clip of the star running back throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass back in 2018 and sent it over to Shanahan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
700
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy