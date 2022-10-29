ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

New Photo Shows Man Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Delphi Murders as Neighbors React: ‘I Would Talk; He Wouldn’t Say Much’

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 16

Casey Quillman
3d ago

I hope it is the guy and they throw away the key when they lock him up in the public area. No protection for him from the other prisoners.

Reply
6
History Repeating Itself...
2d ago

He has a wife and young daughter himself. I can’t imagine what they are dealing with right now

Reply(1)
11
Debbie McGrew
3d ago

Wow! It was such an awful thing to happen in such a quiet little town. I hope the people can sleep a little better tonight. 💕

Reply
6
 

