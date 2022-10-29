Read full article on original website
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Divorce From NFL Star Tom Brady
On Friday, reports surfaced that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady officially filed for divorce. Then, shortly after, the NFL star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a statement to his Instagram story where he commented on the situation. Gisele Bundchen released a similar statement shortly after, as well. NFL insider...
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
ESPN
Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know
On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
Buccaneers bring back pieces from Super Bowl to help save season
There isn’t a lot the Buccaneers can do to save their season as of now, but bringing back some pieces from the Super Bowl is a good place to start. This is a dark time for the Buccaneers. The losses have been brutal, the coaching staff leaves plenty to be desired, and the players have left a lot of opportunities on the field.
Current Buccaneers draft position a major slap in the face
The Buccaneers, a team that has been going all in for years and has Tom Brady at quarterback, is set to have one of the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is absolutely time to start worrying about the Buccaneers. If you haven’t started yet, we wonder which team you have been watching in pewter and red for the past few weeks.
Biggest problem the Buccaneers now face this season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have many issues to address so far this season. In light of recent injury news, one should be above all else for the Buccaneers. It’s no secret that the 2022 NFL season has not exactly gone the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers either expected or wanted. There is a litany of problems the Buccaneers have tried (and more often than not failed) to overcome so far this year. However, now that they can add a season-ending injury to the list, one problem looks down on the rest.
iheart.com
When Two Tampa HS Coaches Watch Their Former Players In The World Series...
A hat tip to our pal Jarrett Guthrie at 813Preps for sharing this. With Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (Jesuit) & Kyle Tucker (Plant) playing in the Fall Classic, their high school coaches decided to make the trip & take in the game!. Shoutout to Coach Dennis Braun (Plant) & Coach...
Long break is exactly what doctor ordered for Buccaneers
After playing Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long break until their next game. This is perfect news for the Buccaneers. Leading up to Thursday Night Football, we touched on how the short week against the Baltimore Ravens could not have come at a worse time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, that proved to hold true as the Buccaneers picked up yet another loss in what has turned into a frustrating 2022 NFL season up to this point. However, there is another side of this coin for the Bucs.
