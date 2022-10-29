ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

KICKS 105

See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas

At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Return Of Citrus Thrills Edinburg

Nick Cantu makes his way up the back stairs of the old Citrus Theater. If walls could only talk, the stories the eight-decades-old movie house could tell. In an upstairs hallway, Cantu points to a room where he said the original owner of the Citrus, a doctor, practiced medicine in World War II-era Edinburg. For decades, the Citrus played the role of the hometown single-screen theater.
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

Taylor Road, Lions Park and more Mission projects

The City of Mission has several infrastructure and capital improvement projects in the pipeline in addition to the seven drainage projects the city has already begun. From the all-inclusive park to traffic signal testing and police and fire, Missionites will see many changes throughout the next 12 months. TAYLOR ROAD.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year. Will it rain? That’s no […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local veterans motorcycle club helps combat PTSD

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here at CBS 4 we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. The Rio Grande Valley is home to many veterans and throughout the years dozens have come together to bond over their memories of the military.  Robert Jackson is one of the original founders […]
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Giving With Full Hearts On Thanksgiving

For many across the Rio Grande Valley and the nation, November symbolizes food, fellowship and family. The month is rife with fall festivals. We find an abundance of turkeys in local supermarkets. Gratitude takes a front-row seat. November marks an anniversary of fellowship for a group of men in McAllen. They share a commitment to broadening the definition of “family.”
MCALLEN, TX
KWTX

Texas mother shoots burglar while hiding with children in home

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman shot a man through her door after he broke into her house through the garage and tried to get into her bedroom. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 25 to reports of a burglary in the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg, Texas.
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Farm Fest Raises Historical Awareness

Mercedes was one of the first Rio Grande Valley cities established between Brownsville and the Starr County communities of Roma and Rio Grande City. There was the American Rio Grande Land & Irrigation Company setting up operations in what would become Mercedes in 1909. The land company and its investors brought one of the first east-west railroad extensions from Brownsville to Mercedes and into the heart of what would become the RGV. Some of the first canals that would define RGV agriculture were dug south of Mercedes in bringing Rio Grande water to promising farm fields.
MERCEDES, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles

Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr Police to host Trunk or Treat event

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department invites the public to its Trunk or Treat Monday night. The department invites anyone from 6 to 8 p.m. who would like to donate candy or participate to come by 1900 S. Cage Blvd. A haunted house will be inside the police station lobby. For more information […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill

Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

Bringing home the medals

Brownsville chapter wins big at Regional competition. UTRGV’s American Criminal Justice Association Brownsville chapter, Iota Kappa Chi, took home 32 medals and were named Grand Champions at the Region Two Conference hosted from Oct. 13 to 15 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Devin Perez, a criminal justice major and American...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KXAN

Pelicans in Texas perish entangled in longlines

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One hundred or more brown pelicans have likely died after becoming entangled in fishing longline. Seventy have washed up this week on Boca Chica beach, and 23 were reported on South Padre Island shores. More have undoubtedly been consumed by predators in the Gulf or scavenged by coyotes along […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX

