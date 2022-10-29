Mercedes was one of the first Rio Grande Valley cities established between Brownsville and the Starr County communities of Roma and Rio Grande City. There was the American Rio Grande Land & Irrigation Company setting up operations in what would become Mercedes in 1909. The land company and its investors brought one of the first east-west railroad extensions from Brownsville to Mercedes and into the heart of what would become the RGV. Some of the first canals that would define RGV agriculture were dug south of Mercedes in bringing Rio Grande water to promising farm fields.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO