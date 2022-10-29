Read full article on original website
Now a star, Fabio the mandarin duck has returned home away from the cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — His name is Fabio, and his family could not believe he was not aflutter. A pet belonging to a Harlingen family, this mandarin duck vanished from their backyard three months ago after heavy rain flooded the mostly rural neighborhood on Harlingen’s northwest side. Like Fabio’s namesake — the actor with the […]
See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas
At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
valleybusinessreport.com
Return Of Citrus Thrills Edinburg
Nick Cantu makes his way up the back stairs of the old Citrus Theater. If walls could only talk, the stories the eight-decades-old movie house could tell. In an upstairs hallway, Cantu points to a room where he said the original owner of the Citrus, a doctor, practiced medicine in World War II-era Edinburg. For decades, the Citrus played the role of the hometown single-screen theater.
progresstimes.net
Taylor Road, Lions Park and more Mission projects
The City of Mission has several infrastructure and capital improvement projects in the pipeline in addition to the seven drainage projects the city has already begun. From the all-inclusive park to traffic signal testing and police and fire, Missionites will see many changes throughout the next 12 months. TAYLOR ROAD.
Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year. Will it rain? That’s no […]
Local veterans motorcycle club helps combat PTSD
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here at CBS 4 we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. The Rio Grande Valley is home to many veterans and throughout the years dozens have come together to bond over their memories of the military. Robert Jackson is one of the original founders […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Giving With Full Hearts On Thanksgiving
For many across the Rio Grande Valley and the nation, November symbolizes food, fellowship and family. The month is rife with fall festivals. We find an abundance of turkeys in local supermarkets. Gratitude takes a front-row seat. November marks an anniversary of fellowship for a group of men in McAllen. They share a commitment to broadening the definition of “family.”
KWTX
Texas mother shoots burglar while hiding with children in home
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman shot a man through her door after he broke into her house through the garage and tried to get into her bedroom. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 25 to reports of a burglary in the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg, Texas.
valleybusinessreport.com
Farm Fest Raises Historical Awareness
Mercedes was one of the first Rio Grande Valley cities established between Brownsville and the Starr County communities of Roma and Rio Grande City. There was the American Rio Grande Land & Irrigation Company setting up operations in what would become Mercedes in 1909. The land company and its investors brought one of the first east-west railroad extensions from Brownsville to Mercedes and into the heart of what would become the RGV. Some of the first canals that would define RGV agriculture were dug south of Mercedes in bringing Rio Grande water to promising farm fields.
valleybusinessreport.com
Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles
Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
Pharr Police to host Trunk or Treat event
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department invites the public to its Trunk or Treat Monday night. The department invites anyone from 6 to 8 p.m. who would like to donate candy or participate to come by 1900 S. Cage Blvd. A haunted house will be inside the police station lobby. For more information […]
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father's signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said.
KRGV
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill
Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said. On Oct. […]
KRGV
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
utrgvrider.com
Bringing home the medals
Brownsville chapter wins big at Regional competition. UTRGV’s American Criminal Justice Association Brownsville chapter, Iota Kappa Chi, took home 32 medals and were named Grand Champions at the Region Two Conference hosted from Oct. 13 to 15 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Devin Perez, a criminal justice major and American...
Pelicans in Texas perish entangled in longlines
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One hundred or more brown pelicans have likely died after becoming entangled in fishing longline. Seventy have washed up this week on Boca Chica beach, and 23 were reported on South Padre Island shores. More have undoubtedly been consumed by predators in the Gulf or scavenged by coyotes along […]
Police dog finds cocaine bundles in truck parked at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer found four bundles of cocaine in a truck left in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, police said. On Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine check of the parking lot at Sunrise Mall when they noticed a white Ford F-150 on the north side by […]
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
DPS: 12 people ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one person has died after 12 people were ejected from a pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Texas DPS is investigating the fatality that happened Wednesday afternoon after a Ford 150 pickup truck tried to evade law enforcement that had initiated a […]
