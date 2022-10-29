ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What Elon Musk taking Twitter private means for the company and its chances of success

By Erik Gordon, for The Conversation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Deadline

French Media Chronology: Culture Minister Appears To Suggest Windows Should Be Reduced – “There’s A Case For A More Respectful Balance”

France’s Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak appeared to suggest in a radio interview on Monday that a further softening of the country’s strict media chronology rules could be on the cards for the global platforms. “We’ve already reduced it. It used to be 36 months,” she said in an interview on the RTL network, in answer to a question on the current 15 to 17-month, law-enshrined window between a feature film’s theatrical release and its availability via streaming. “The platform landscape continues to develop, with the arrival of HBO Max and others. We can see there is a risk that cinemas in France...
Vice

Facebook’s Monopoly Is Imploding Before Our Eyes

For years, the definition of success for many tech employees has been getting a job at a FAANG company (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google). Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Google, meanwhile, are often the five major companies people think of when they think of "big tech." But there is evidence...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Experts rate social media sites on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation

THE 2016 U.S. ELECTION was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns — deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
ARIZONA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy