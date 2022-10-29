The 2022 college basketball season is upon us, and for Aggies head coach Buzz Williams, this season may define his coaching tenure with the maroon while entering his fourth season with the program, with what may be his most talented roster to date. The 2021 season ended Texas A&M’s most wins in a season at 27-13 and reaching the NIT finals, falling to Xavier in the title game. Slightly damaged by the NCAA Tournament Committee left the resilient squad determined to prove that they belong in the big dance as the 2022 roster only lost one starter as star guard Quenton...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO