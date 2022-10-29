ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buzz Williams talks 2022 Aggie Hoops on Radio Show season debut

The 2022 college basketball season is upon us, and for Aggies head coach Buzz Williams, this season may define his coaching tenure with the maroon while entering his fourth season with the program, with what may be his most talented roster to date. The 2021 season ended Texas A&M’s most wins in a season at 27-13 and reaching the NIT finals, falling to Xavier in the title game. Slightly damaged by the NCAA Tournament Committee left the resilient squad determined to prove that they belong in the big dance as the 2022 roster only lost one starter as star guard Quenton...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

