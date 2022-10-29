ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venetian Isles shooting leaves man wounded Saturday

By Raeven Poole
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Venetian Isles area that sent a man to the hospital Saturday.

According to police, at about 3:50 p.m. they responded to the scene in the  6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

Carrollton Ave. mail boxes taped up to prevent possible mail theft

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

