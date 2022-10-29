Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said the construction crew had parked their vehicle, with $2,200 of tools in it, inside the building at 801 Nandino Boulevard. The next morning, they arrived to find someone had punctured the gas tank and stolen all of the tools.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash
KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. 1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their...
WKYT 27
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road. Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed. The driver was...
fox56news.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed …. When Winston-Salem Police...
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
WKYT 27
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
fox56news.com
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting …. Detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. Morning weather forecast: 11/2/22. Justin...
KFVS12
2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.
fox56news.com
Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit …. The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Greg Burke with Keeneland betting. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
fox56news.com
Victim name released in deadly Lexington crash
To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. Oct. 31: Young Americans on news, restaurant hours, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 31, 2022. Reverse trick-or-treating held at...
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
fox56news.com
Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday. Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines. According to his plea...
fox56news.com
Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online
Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed. Funeral homes could be required to start posting …. Funerals can...
fox56news.com
Crowd safety a concern after UK student kill in South Korea crowd crush
Crowd safety a concern after UK student killed in South Korea during a crowd crus. Crowd safety a concern after UK student kill in South …. Crowd safety a concern after UK student killed in South Korea during a crowd crus. Greg Burke with Keeneland betting. Out & About with...
WTVQ
Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
WTVQ
Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
WKYT 27
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention. The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired. Nicholasville police say...
