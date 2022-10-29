Read full article on original website
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Seen on Assault with Deadly Weapon on Police Officer
A man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of allegedly carrying weapons with aggravated assault and battery on police officer and obstructing an officer. A representative from the district attorney’s office led by suggesting the dismissal of the previous charges and reclassifying him with a single felony of assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a police officer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death
TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
Claremore Police respond to shooting on Westwood Drive
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police said they responded to a shooting on Sunday on Westwood Drive. According to Claremore Police, it was a domestic situation between two brothers. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, given surgery and is currently alive. The suspect was taken into custody.
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
News On 6
Investigators Seek Information In 2017 Unsolved Murder Of Greg Loving
This weekend marks five years since Greg Loving was burned to death in his car in Mayes County. Chief Investigator Wayne Stinnett said there are people out there that know something and either believe authorities already have that information or are reluctant to come forward. He said any little piece...
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
12-year-old in critical condition after hayride accident near Grove
DELAWARE COUNTY. Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a hayride accident 2 miles east of Grove, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident occurred on Saturday, October 29, around 7 p.m. at E. 310 Road and N. 650 Road. According to...
KTUL
Owasso School Board upholds ban against parent after efforts to remove book from library
OWASSO, Okla. (KTUL) — "Boo!" shouted one woman. The reaction to the school board's decision was loud and clear. In a unanimous vote, the board upheld the superintendent's ban against Tim Reiland, keeping him off of school property and away from any events for the next six months. "It's...
12-year-old ran over by hayride still critical; Friends raise money for family expenses
GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released details over the weekend regarding a young girl ran over after falling off a hayride near Grove. Now friends of the family of Vinalee Follmuth are raising money as the she remains critical at St. Francis in Tulsa, Okla. “Vinalee is an energetic, fun, loving, kind little girl. She loves life and loves...
kjrh.com
Canoo to build electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. — More development is coming to MidAmerica Industrial Park soon. Canoo announces they will build a new battery module manufacturing facility in the area. Once fully built, the new facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park will be capable to produce battery modules for electric vehicles. Canoo announced in...
cherokeephoenix.org
CNB opens 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.
TAHLEQUAH – After a frustrating delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened its long-awaited meat processing facility west of Tahlequah on Oklahoma Highway 51. About 100 people, including CN dignitaries, farmers and ranchers, news media and government representatives were in attendance for the Oct. 25...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective
TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
