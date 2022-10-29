ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Seen on Assault with Deadly Weapon on Police Officer

A man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of allegedly carrying weapons with aggravated assault and battery on police officer and obstructing an officer. A representative from the district attorney’s office led by suggesting the dismissal of the previous charges and reclassifying him with a single felony of assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a police officer.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
GROVE, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kjrh.com

Canoo to build electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — More development is coming to MidAmerica Industrial Park soon. Canoo announces they will build a new battery module manufacturing facility in the area. Once fully built, the new facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park will be capable to produce battery modules for electric vehicles. Canoo announced in...
PRYOR, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

CNB opens 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.

TAHLEQUAH – After a frustrating delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened its long-awaited meat processing facility west of Tahlequah on Oklahoma Highway 51. About 100 people, including CN dignitaries, farmers and ranchers, news media and government representatives were in attendance for the Oct. 25...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective

TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
TAHLEQUAH, OK

