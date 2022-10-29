ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating

By Natasha Keicher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mq4C_0irestxB00

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in the 200 block of N 13th Street. When medics arrived, they declared both individuals deceased.

Woman held 3-year-old hostage in Jefferson County home

Both individuals’ bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Their names have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

One dead in Grimes crash involving two vehicles

GRIMES, Iowa — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 141, north of East First Street, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler and a Ford pickup truck. In each vehicle, the driver was the only occupant. Both cars were traveling...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge police investigating after two men found dead

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are investigating after finding two men dead in a home. Police say the men were discovered by someone who entered their home on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Police have not shared the identity...
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons

A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
HAMPTON, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession

Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
RUTHVEN, IA
KIMT

Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
ROCKFORD, IA
algonaradio.com

Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students

A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
kqradio.com

One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa State Daily

Man pleads not guilty of rape at ISU residence hall

Editor’s note: This story contains information and allegations of sexual assault. Sensitive content to follow. A former Iowa state student accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Iowa State’s campus plans to plead not guilty. James Bryan Beck, 19, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred...
AMES, IA
cityofames.org

City News & Updates

Top O Hollow Road from Bloomington Road to approximately 400 feet east of Bloomington Road will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to start pavement removal, followed by ground preparation and installation of a new asphalt road. The City of Ames has...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: One-Million Birds to be depopulated after Wright County bird flu case

(Wright County, IA) State agriculture officials are confirming one-point-one million birds will be destroyed after north central Iowa’s Wright County reported a bird flu case. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it was found in a commercial layer flock. It’s the first confirmed case in Wright County this year. Bird flu was detected in a non-commercial flock in Dallas County earlier this month. The cases are the first in Iowa since the spring bird migration.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa

Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

No Injuries Reported In Grain Truck Rollover Thursday Near Lake View

No injuries were reported after a grain truck overturned near Lake View yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 330th Street. Their initial investigation determined a 2006 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer, operated by 19-year-old Garrett Allen Quirk of Odebolt, was traveling northbound on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto 330th. Authorities say Quirk did not slow sufficiently before the turn, causing the truck to overturn onto its passenger side. The feed corn in the trailer spilled into the north ditch, but the driver was uninjured. The Peterbilt sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage, and Quirk was cited for failure to maintain control. The Lake View Fire Department assisted the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
LAKE VIEW, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Man Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge

A Carroll County man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony domestic abuse charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 30-year-old William Gene Cromar pled guilty earlier this month to the class D felony charge levied against him, which stemmed from a March 7 arrest by the Carroll Police Department. In addition to the five-year prison term, Cromar was ordered to pay over $2,000 in fines, surcharges, and court costs, plus victim restitution to be determined at a future hearing. As of Friday, Cromar remained in the Carroll County jail awaiting transfer into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa egg farm infected with bird flu

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy