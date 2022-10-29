Warren Easton football notches seventh win, shuts out Abramson, 55-0

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Behind the running game of Fred Robertson and the run-stopping game of Jirrea Johnson, the Warren Easton Fighting Eagles rolled through Abramson on Saturday afternoon at Pan American Stadium. The Eagles led 48-0 at half and closed it out at 55-0.

Robertson had three touchdowns on the day.

Warren Easton (7-2) will face McDonough 35 (7-2) in their last regular season game.

