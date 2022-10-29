Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
Steve Nash surprisingly believes people should understand both perspectives after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie link on his Twitter account.
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How An Angry Woman Smacked $2,000 Out Of His Hand And It Led To Him Turning Down A $40 Million Deal With Reebok
Shaquille O'Neal explained the amazing story behind why he turned down a $40 million Reebok deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors
Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"
Kendall Jenner's Halloween costume caused people to take notice.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley says commissioner Adam Silver should have suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving: 'NBA made a mistake'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving came under fire recently after he tweeted a link to an Amazon documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film, based on a book of the same name, is reportedly "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone. Facing backlash, it led to a heated back-and-forth between Irving and ESPN reporter Nick Friedell over taking responsibility for sharing it on his platform.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury
Here's hoping the Lakers' medical staff is confident about this decision.
Steve Nash's Viral Tweet After Parting Ways With Brooklyn Nets
Steve Nash sent out a message on Twitter after parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Brooklyn Nets fire Head Coach Steve Nash amid disappointing start, Kyrie Irving controversy
The Brooklyn Nets have fired Head Coach Steve Nash amid a disappointing 2-5 start, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
Oregon Ducks recruiting: Could Dan Lanning land 2 more 5-star prospects in this class?
The Oregon Ducks have a pair of five-star prospects already committed in the class of 2023: Michigan quarterback Dante Moore and California wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. But the Ducks may not be done, and with the single-class record sitting at 3 - Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe and Dontae Manning in ...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Blast Kyrie Irving For Anti-Semitic Comments: "I Think He Should Have Been Suspended."
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have slammed Kyrie Irving for sharing Anti-Semitic movie.
ESPN
Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108
CLEVELAND -- — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a career-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
Comments / 0