ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sporting News

Charles Barkley says commissioner Adam Silver should have suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving: 'NBA made a mistake'

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving came under fire recently after he tweeted a link to an Amazon documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film, based on a book of the same name, is reportedly "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone. Facing backlash, it led to a heated back-and-forth between Irving and ESPN reporter Nick Friedell over taking responsibility for sharing it on his platform.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
MEMPHIS, NY
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108

CLEVELAND -- — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a career-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy