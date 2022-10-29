Effective: 2022-11-02 10:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO