ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jw54R_0iresRQx00

He had an encouraging first game as L.A.'s new sixth man.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' offense stagnated late against the Minnesota Timberwolves, causing them to ultimately fumble the road game 111-102 . With the defeat, Los Angeles fell to an 0-5 start for the 2022-23 season, the legendary franchise's worst opening stretch since the 2014-15 season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

L.A. was missing All-Star big man Anthony Davis, whose stated goal of being healthy for all 82 regular season games has already been jettisoned five contests in to the year.

The absence of AD and the loss are the bad news.

But there were some positives to be taken away from the bout yesterday. Perhaps most importantly, Russell Westbrook finally was shifted to a reserve role by first year Lakers head coach Darvin Ham -- and he looked pretty good!

Granted, he was his usual inefficient self as a shooter and did have a few signature head-scratching moments, but he was overall thoroughly engaged and played with more enthusiasm and energy than he had since opening night against the Golden State Warriors. He shot 6-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the charity stripe for 18 total points. He also pulled down five rebounds, dished out three dimes, and added a block and a steal.

Here's the crux of Westbrook's comments with regards to how he felt about his anticipated new long-term role with the club, as well as his frustration with the ultimate team result (i.e. suffering a fifth straight loss to open the season):

"[My] mentality didn't change, just preparation [was] different obviously for me... The game is the same -- it's still basketball, just play and compete, bring energy on both ends," Westbrook said. "I'm a guy that's willing to do whatever for the team, I've sacrificed what needed to be sacrificed... and I'll continue to do that... Coming off last season... sacrificing more [this season], you're still losing, it's difficult."

It's a bummer that a former league MVP earning $47.1 million is essentially now a poor man's Jordan Clarkson, but this is the role that suits Westbrook best at this juncture. It's nice to hear that he is amenable to the challenge, even if he doesn't sound entirely thrilled for what is essentially an acknowledgement by Darvin Ham that he and L.A.'s best player don't totally mesh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook had an awesome moment with happy Lakers fans at the end of the team's first win

The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well. Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Have Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Figured it Out?

The Lakers earned their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 and avenging their loss in the Mile High City last week. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. But one of the key storylines from the victory was Russell Westbrook, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-5, with the second-worst defense in the NBA and an offense that has Ben Simmons playing like he’s afraid of getting fouled, and just falls apart anytime Kevin Durant goes to the bench — and that’s not even touching on the walking distraction that is Kyrie Irving. A team that entered the season with more questions than anyone could answer somehow has more of them seven games into the season.
BOSTON, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy