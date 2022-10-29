Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve

He had an encouraging first game as L.A.'s new sixth man.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' offense stagnated late against the Minnesota Timberwolves, causing them to ultimately fumble the road game 111-102 . With the defeat, Los Angeles fell to an 0-5 start for the 2022-23 season, the legendary franchise's worst opening stretch since the 2014-15 season.

L.A. was missing All-Star big man Anthony Davis, whose stated goal of being healthy for all 82 regular season games has already been jettisoned five contests in to the year.

The absence of AD and the loss are the bad news.

But there were some positives to be taken away from the bout yesterday. Perhaps most importantly, Russell Westbrook finally was shifted to a reserve role by first year Lakers head coach Darvin Ham -- and he looked pretty good!

Granted, he was his usual inefficient self as a shooter and did have a few signature head-scratching moments, but he was overall thoroughly engaged and played with more enthusiasm and energy than he had since opening night against the Golden State Warriors. He shot 6-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the charity stripe for 18 total points. He also pulled down five rebounds, dished out three dimes, and added a block and a steal.

Here's the crux of Westbrook's comments with regards to how he felt about his anticipated new long-term role with the club, as well as his frustration with the ultimate team result (i.e. suffering a fifth straight loss to open the season):

"[My] mentality didn't change, just preparation [was] different obviously for me... The game is the same -- it's still basketball, just play and compete, bring energy on both ends," Westbrook said. "I'm a guy that's willing to do whatever for the team, I've sacrificed what needed to be sacrificed... and I'll continue to do that... Coming off last season... sacrificing more [this season], you're still losing, it's difficult."

It's a bummer that a former league MVP earning $47.1 million is essentially now a poor man's Jordan Clarkson, but this is the role that suits Westbrook best at this juncture. It's nice to hear that he is amenable to the challenge, even if he doesn't sound entirely thrilled for what is essentially an acknowledgement by Darvin Ham that he and L.A.'s best player don't totally mesh.