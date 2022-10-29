Forreston takes round one of playoffs over Peru St. Bede

PERU, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals traveled to Peru St. Bede Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game in class 1A.

Forreston had a 24-0 lead at the half, and would keep it, winning 46-22.

For highlights watch the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.