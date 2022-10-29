ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forreston, IL

Forreston takes round one of playoffs over Peru St. Bede

By Regan Holgate
 3 days ago

PERU, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals traveled to Peru St. Bede Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game in class 1A.

Forreston had a 24-0 lead at the half, and would keep it, winning 46-22.

