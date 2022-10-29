It is not the same to search for information on how to use a bus to move around a certain city and that article was published 10 years ago or now. Things have been able to change a lot and it is possible that this route no longer exists, that it makes other stops, that it has a different price… The same thing can happen with anything we look for on the net. Therefore, know when have they published an article can be interesting.

7 HOURS AGO