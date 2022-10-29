Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
theutcecho.com
Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?
Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts goes remote due to absences from flu
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA) has switched to remote learning for the next two days due to a high number of flu related absences, according to Steve Doremus with Hamilton County Schools. Doremus says CCA reported approximately 25% absent on Monday, 33% on Tuesday,...
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
allongeorgia.com
A heartbroken community comes together
Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
WTVCFOX
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
You Can See 7 Different States And The Tallest Underground Waterfall In The US At This Mountain
A mountain in the U.S. is a hidden gem where you can see seven different states and Ruby Falls, the country's tallest underground waterfall. Lookout Mountain straddles the border between Tennessee and Georgia. Once you trek to the top, you can view the "Rock City" marker, which boasts one-of-a-kind views of several surrounding states.
WTVCFOX
3 Chattooga high school athletes among 4 killed in northwest Georgia crash early Sunday
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Chattooga High School football team posted to their Facebook on Sunday. They say they are heartbroken to have lost 3 of their own. Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement:. I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed...
WTVCFOX
SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
WATE
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
WTVCFOX
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
WTVCFOX
"Ludicrous:" Teachers say new 3rd grade retention law could be detrimental to students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law requires 3rd graders to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back and move on to 4th grade. While some lawmakers are in support of the law, many teachers believe it could be detrimental to students.
WATE
Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
WTVCFOX
Residents evacuated during fire at condominiums Tuesday night in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents were evacuated from their condominiums during a fire Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says crews responded to a fire at Signal View Condos on Mountain Creek Road:. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming out of downstairs unit. While companies...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
wkms.org
Tennessee to house nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power electric vehicles
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
WTVCFOX
SRO recovers handgun from student in hallway at the Howard School Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school resource officer (SRO) pulled a loaded handgun from a student in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. A release says the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The unidentified student was taken to the...
Comments / 0