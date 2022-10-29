ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theutcecho.com

Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?

Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
allongeorgia.com

A heartbroken community comes together

Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam

GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
JASPER, TN
WATE

Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

