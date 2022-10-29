Florida Gators rally fails in loss to No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida Gators had trouble slowing down Georgia and tight end Brock Bowers on Saturday. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

JACKSONVILLE — The first half of the Florida Gators’ 42-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday was an ugly reminder of the middling team Billy Napier inherited.

The Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) could not block another elite Georgia defense. They could not tackle a Georgia offense loaded with mismatches. They could not sustain drives, pressure the quarterback or do anything to make you think they had a chance at upending the reigning national champions.

Even the 75,868 fans at TIAA Bank Field were lopsided against the Gators. The usual split-crowd effect was amiss; the red side was full, while the blue side was peppered with the red of Georgia and the teal of empty seats.

But the Gators battled back. They always have under Napier. Their second half was enough to make you think that, maybe, they can turn this program around. Not this year, but sooner rather than later.

After falling behind 28-3, Florida chipped away. Calvary Christian product Amari Burney forced a fumble to set up a field goal, then dove for an interception. His second takeaway led to Xzavier Henderson’s 78-yard touchdown catch that made it a one-score game with three minutes left in the third.

Then the Gators faded. Georgia (8-0, 5-0) pounded away, with Daijun Edwards breaking an arm tackle and exploiting a slight crease for a 22-yard touchdown rush.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to a win over Florida. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

Their unsuccessful comeback brought some silver linings to a game that looked like a blowout early. When UF kicked a field goal to go down 21-3 in the second quarter, social media started buzzing. The 52-yard field goal extended the Gators’ NCAA-record scoring streak to 431 games. That was about as much as UF fans could hope for.

Florida struggled early to do the basics (block or tackle). On Georgia’s first play from scrimmage, Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh broke a tackle on an 11-yard gain. On Florida’s first play from scrimmage, Georgia pressure forced UF quarterback Anthony Richardson to scramble. On the Gators’ second, Georgia stuffed a run.

On and on it went, from Georgia tight end Darnell Washington hurdling a defender to Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson plowing through a block for a third-down stop. It felt like last year’s 34-7 loss, where Florida clearly lacked the high-end talent to compete with the Bulldogs. The fact that Dan Mullen wasn’t recruiting at an elite level to land more of those prospects made it clear that his tenure was coming to an end.

But, just like at Tennessee and against LSU earlier this year, Napier’s Gators rallied to make it interesting. The run game picked up, with Travis Etienne rushing for a touchdown. Richardson started to click. The defense forced turnovers.

It wasn’t enough because of two fourth down plays. The first was near midfield, with Florida on offense and trailing by 15. The Gators’ offensive line was torched, and Richardson had to throw the ball away.

The second came with Georgia’s offense, on a free play because Florida jumped early. Tight end Brock Bowers caught a long pass to set up a touchdown that essentially iced the game.

Kirby Smart improved to 5-2 against the Gators.

Florida travels to Texas A&M next week to face Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.