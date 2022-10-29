ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lsmn_0ireqLJP00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. on Saturday, THP says. The preliminary information suggests the vehicle involved in the crash was a dark or maroon flatbed truck, according to THP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBEhg_0ireqLJP00
An image of the vehicle THP suspects was involved in the crash. (THP)

THP says that the vehicle was pulling a 12-foot-long wooden plank trailer, which remained at the crash scene, and the vehicle continued northbound on Mecca Pike, Highway 39, in Tellico Plains.

A grainy photo from a nearby surveillance camera was provided by THP.

Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting

THP also said that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver should contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 865-544-3380 and request to speak with CID Investigator Tim Southerland.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

In the release sent on Saturday, THP referred to the hit-and-run as fatal, but it was not shared how many people were injured or killed as a result of the crash. WATE has reached out for additional information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County

One person is dead and two people are in custody following a standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. 1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County. One person is dead and two people are in custody following...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WSMV

KCSO identifies Dollar General standoff suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said who added the driver was going 80 mph.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the agency is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Monroe Co. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was driving a dark or maroon flatbed truck and was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Walden Ridge Road Sunday around 10 p.m. The ACSO released some information on the incident Sunday night, saying that deputies were on the way to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one

One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man charged after on-duty police officer dies in car crash

LONDON, KY — An Oneida, Tennessee man was charged with murder of a police officer and driving under the influence in connection to a fatal collision involving an on-duty London Police Department officer. Kentucky State Police Post 11 officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South...
ONEIDA, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted on numerous charges

In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a man wanted on numerous charges after a domestic incident on Halloween in Knoxville. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted …. In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy