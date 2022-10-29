Read full article on original website
WCTV
Three suspects and victim identified in deadly W. Pensacola Street shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chilling evidence remains from the deadly weekend shooting on Pensacola street, leaving one person dead and several others in the hospital. Monday, the Tallahassee Police Department released new details surrounding the investigation, including the names of the three suspects taken into custody. They’ve been identified as...
Court documents provide information on shooting on West Pensacola Street
Court documents provide some details about a shooting incident late Saturday night on West Pensacola Street that led to the death of one man and injuries to eight other people.
WCTV
New details on arrest of Donalsonville police officer
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest report details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt. The report from the Colquitt Police Department says Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.
WCTV
“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have now released the names of three suspects arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that killed one man and injured eight other people. De’Arius Cannon, William Thomas and Tamylon Williams are all facing charges in connection with shots fired late Saturday in the...
Florida parking lot shootout leaves one dead and eight injured
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in eight people being injured and one person losing their life on Saturday.
WCTV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
1 dead, 8 injured following Tallahassee shooting
One man is dead and eight others were injured after multiple individuals within large crowds began shooting.
mypanhandle.com
Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
WCTV
Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 31, 2022
James Grimsley, 65, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Bodie, 46, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchel Hodges, 44, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender: Jackson...
WCTV
Heinous double murder could end in plea deal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a heinous double murder could opt for a plea deal next month. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard...
Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud
A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
WCTV
‘This is a community problem:’ faith leaders, youth mentors plot next steps after deadly shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The biggest shooting in Tallahassee in years Saturday night sent shockwaves through the community. Youth mentors and prominent faith leaders are among those weighing in on what needs to be done to stop the shootings. Nick Fryson owns Shear Designs barber shop on North Copeland Street....
WCTV
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that is slowing traffic on Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a car happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Ft. Braden Trail. Troopers...
Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
