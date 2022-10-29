The 19-year-old baller issued a statement saying he take some time to focus on his mental health. He fumbled a multi-million bag. Things have shaken up in Texas after it was announced that the Spurs released Josh Primo following troublesome allegations. Primo is a newer name to the league, but both he and the San Antonio team looked forward to a promising future. However, those plans were thwarted after the 19-year-old faced accusations of exposing himself to multiple women.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO