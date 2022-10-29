ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Russia has...
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged. By comparison, nearly...
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up...
Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with Xi

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has amassed...
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea — South Koreans mourned Sunday and searched for relatives lost in the “hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what...

