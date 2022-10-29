ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

Windsor completes the regular season with a big road win

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFI76_0irepAdd00

NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Windsor took care of business against Newark Valley winning 39-8.

Ashton Werner found the endzone for the Black Knights on their first drive to grab the early momentum.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow

Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
CAMPBELL, NY
WKTV

Sidewalk closure in Oneonta starts Wednesday

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A sidewalk closure is in place for residents in Oneonta, from Main Street to Church Street, in Oneonta. A private contractor will be working at 47 Chestnut Street from, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this time, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed.
ONEONTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy