Windsor completes the regular season with a big road win
NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Windsor took care of business against Newark Valley winning 39-8.
Ashton Werner found the endzone for the Black Knights on their first drive to grab the early momentum.
Watch the highlights above!
