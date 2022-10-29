ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Target to open in Auburn Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — Maine's newest Target location is set to open in Auburn on Sunday. The opening will mark Maine's sixth location, joining stores in Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and Topsham. The Auburn store will be at 603 Center St. and replace the former Kmart store, which closed...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Skowhegan man to be sentenced Wednesday for COVID-19 relief program fraud

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man who pleaded guilty to defrauding a federal COVID-19 relief program, is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in federal court. 44-year old Nathan Reardon is reportedly facing up to two years in prison. Prosecutors say he obtained a nearly $60,000 loan early in the pandemic...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

More electric school buses coming to Maine

WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish

For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys

Multiple courts don't have access to a local attorney who is qualified and available to work on some complex cases, records show. Photo by Samantha Hogan. The crisis in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor is worsening, with jailed defendants waiting as long as six weeks to be assigned an attorney and some parents of children who have been removed from home lacking a lawyer days before scheduled hearings, emails obtained by The Maine Monitor show.
MAINE STATE
