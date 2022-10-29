Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
WMTW
Halloween concern over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ misses the point, drug experts say
PORTLAND, Maine — On Halloween, parents might wonder whether so-called "rainbow fentanyl" poses any risk for trick-or-treaters. The short answer is "no," but some health and harm reduction experts say concern over drug-laced candy fails to capture a dangerous reality. “We're losing our community members almost every day at...
Penquis expands its Domestic Violence Intervention Program
MAINE, USA — One in four women and one in seven men in Maine have experienced abuse and violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. To change this chilling statistic, Penquis has been busy expanding a program across the state...
A scorecard on Maine’s health indicators shows many challenges besides COVID
MAINE, USA — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health challenges raged on. Substance use in Maine surged and obesity rates continued to tick upward. Fatal drug overdoses in the state set records in 2020 and 2021, and are on track to do so again. Smoking rates have fallen...
Target to open in Auburn Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — Maine's newest Target location is set to open in Auburn on Sunday. The opening will mark Maine's sixth location, joining stores in Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and Topsham. The Auburn store will be at 603 Center St. and replace the former Kmart store, which closed...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan man to be sentenced Wednesday for COVID-19 relief program fraud
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man who pleaded guilty to defrauding a federal COVID-19 relief program, is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in federal court. 44-year old Nathan Reardon is reportedly facing up to two years in prison. Prosecutors say he obtained a nearly $60,000 loan early in the pandemic...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging asks for donations, volunteers for holidays
BREWER, Maine — Meals on Wheels is back again this holiday season to bring a little joy and food to Mainers who need it. The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is getting prepared to bring close to 900 homebound Mainers holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas a week before both holidays.
wabi.tv
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to run out soon says MaineHousing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are slated to run out within the coming weeks. The program was given $350 million in 2021 to help eligible Mainers cover the cost of their rent. Over the summer, those who run the program realized funds would be...
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
More electric school buses coming to Maine
WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
wabi.tv
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine
ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
Inflation, abortion top political talking points ahead of Maine election
PORTLAND, Maine — ( The above video is the debate between Gov. Janet Mills and former governor Paul LePage that aired on 10/27/2022 on NEWS CENTER Maine.) In the last days before Election Day, Maine's Republican and Democratic parties, and their candidates, are hammering away at what they consider to be the key issues.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
observer-me.com
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish
For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
The 207 Interviews | Meet the candidates for major office on Maine's 2022 ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — We are one week away from Election Day and to help you familiarize yourself with the candidates running for major office in Maine, the 207 team sat down with each of them. Embedded below are interviews with the candidates running for Congress in Maine's first and...
Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys
Multiple courts don't have access to a local attorney who is qualified and available to work on some complex cases, records show. Photo by Samantha Hogan. The crisis in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor is worsening, with jailed defendants waiting as long as six weeks to be assigned an attorney and some parents of children who have been removed from home lacking a lawyer days before scheduled hearings, emails obtained by The Maine Monitor show.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0